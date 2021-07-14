Charlie Robinson, famous actor for Night Court, dies at 75





Charlie Robinson, the veteran actor whose best-known role was Mac, the good-natured and pragmatic clerk, on the longtime NBC sitcom Night Court, died in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 75 years old. His family confirmed the death at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in a statement. The family said the cause was a heart attack and organ failure caused by septic shock, and Mr Robinson also had adenocarcinoma, a cancer of glandular cells. Mr. Robinson’s acting career spanned six decades and included roles in television, film and on stage. His first screen appearance was credited in Jack Nicholsons’ first film, Drive, He Said, in 1971. In 1984, he was chosen for the role viewers would know best: Macintosh Robinson, better known as Mac, in Night Court, then in its second season.

Night Court, which aired on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m., after Cheers, took place in a Manhattan courtroom that hosted a parade of eccentrics and misfits in the middle of the night. It was built around Harry Anderson as Harry Stone, an eccentric and benevolent judge, but it was truly an ensemble spectacle. John Larroquette came to the fore as Dan Fielding, a bawdy and lustful prosecutor, but Mr. Robinson became a fan favorite as Mac, a Vietnam veteran turned court clerk who preferred cardigans, plaid shirts. and knitted ties. He played the role for the remainder of the nine-season series and directed three episodes. Mr. Robinson was born in Houston on November 9, 1945. He served in the military and briefly attended the University of Houston before leaving to pursue an acting career. He took the Studio 7 workshop at the Houston Music Theater in the late 1960s and also trained there at the Alley Repertory Theater before moving to Los Angeles, where his family said he studied at the Actors. Studio, the Mark Tapper Forum and the Inner City Cultural. Center. Mr Robinson, right, with Wendell Pierce in the play Some Old Black Man, which aired online this year. Credit… Doug Coombe In addition to Night Court, Mr. Robinson has been seen on numerous television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Key and Peele, This Is Us, Malcolm & Eddie, Grays Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother and NCIS. . Before joining the cast of Night Court, he was a regular on Buffalo Bill, Dabney Coleman’s sitcom that only lasted two seasons but developed a cult following. Her film credits include The Black Gestapo, Gray Lady Down, and The House Bunny.

Mr. Robinson won the 2006 Ovation Award for Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Troy Maxson in an August Wilsons Fences production at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Join Times theater reporter Michael Paulson in a conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda, see a performance of Shakespeare in the Park, and more as we explore the signs of hope in a transformed city. For a year, the Offstage series followed the theater until it closed. We were now watching his rebound. Later in his career, Mr. Robinson had recurring roles in the CW comedy-drama Hart of Dixie and the CBS Mom sitcom. In 2020, he appeared in Love in the Time of Corona, a miniseries on cable channel Freeform about people looking for connections amid the coronavirus pandemic. His wife, Dolorita Noonan-Robinson, played his nurse. In addition to his wife, Mr. Robinson’s survivors include his children, Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Complete information on the survivors was not immediately available. One of Mr. Robinson’s last professional performances was on stage opposite Wendell Pierce in James Anthony Tylers’ play Some Old Black Man at the University of Michigan. Mr. Pierce, best known for his role as a curmudgeonly detective on The Wire, played a college professor who moves his father, played by Mr. Robinson, to his Harlem penthouse. The play premiered in the fall of 2020 and aired online earlier this year. Mr. Pierce said on twitter that he, Mr. Robinson, and the production crew for the plays were quarantined together for nearly a month.

Only 27 days in quarantine with Charlie Robinson and I got to appreciate the man, not just the wonderful actor of great charm and talent on stage, on television and in movies, Mr. Pierce wrote. In the life of an actor, the only things you take with you are the work you do and the people you do it with. In an interview, Mr Pierce said he had just finished a run playing Willy Loman in Arthur Millers Death of a Salesman in London. Mr. Robinson had played the role in 2013, and the two bonded over having portrayed Willy, traditionally a white character. Mr. Pierce said Mr. Robinson had encouraged him to never stop studying his art. He just taught me the kind of actor I wanted to be, he said. I thought about how I put my best days behind me, and the way he worked well just inspired me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/13/arts/television/charlie-robinson-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos