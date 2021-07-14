Every Twilight actor who’s now a big star

Although it was derided by critics upon its release, the dusk the films have immensely improved the careers of their stars, as evidenced by a glimpse of their successes on the big screen since the end of the series. Released in 2008, dusk was a huge hit with audiences but fell flat with reviews when the film hit theaters. The story of Edward Cullen, an eternally adolescent vampire, and Bella Swan, his conflicted baby girl, dusk was exactly the kind of hit fans loved and critics loved to laugh at.

Based on a series of bestselling paranormal teenage romance novels of the same name by author Stephenie Meyer, dusk was directed by Catherine Hardwicke from Thirteen Fame. The director did not return for the hit sequels, resulting in even worse critical reception for the second, weaker one. dusk exit New Moon. The series’ critical fortunes improved with the third dusk movie, 2010s Eclipse, and stayed relatively solid throughout the two-part ending breaking Dawn.

However, while the later sequels received comparatively less criticism than the first two films of the dusk franchise, the series has never received stellar reviews. That said, part of the reason the latest dusk movies have stood up to criticism better than the originaldusk was that critics claimed that the stars of the show improved as actors as they became adults. As if to prove this point, many actors who debuted in dusk, and a few established stars who got a big boost from the franchise, have since become multiplex staples.

Robert pattinson

As idol Edward Cullen, Robert Pattinson became a world famous superstar while still a teenager. However, what duskthe future BatmanThe series not won stardid was rave reviews for his acting prowess. It might be hard to believe, now that Pattinson has completed his transformation from blockbuster point guard to darling indie and back again, but the Devil all the time the scene thief was far from the eclectic and eccentric leading man he is now known. However, Pattinson quickly turned his mainstream fame into daring and unusual roles, which in turn improved his critical position and earned him the coveted role of Bruce Wayne.

Kristen stewart

Like Robert Pattinson, dusk appeared to be a kiss of death for his principal lady Kristen Stewart. When the series hit theaters, it was rare to find a reviewer who didn’t poke fun at her performance as listless, leaden, or lacking in charisma. However, Stewart has since managed to get rid of Bella Swan with acclaimed performances in Personal buyer and Seberg. Meanwhile, his action comedy Charlie’s Angels may have underperformed, but Submarine got solid reviews, as did her recent vacation rom-com Happiest season, which means the star can boast both mainstream and indie appeal.

Michael sheen

A mainstay of British theater, Michael Sheen may have appeared to be an unlikely inclusion in the cast of dusk when he first appeared in the second film in the series, 2009s New Moon. However, his campy villainous Volturi quickly became one of the highlights of this minor outing and led to a string of high-profile blockbuster roles in the years that followed. Sheen appeared in Alice in Wonderland, Tron legacy, Passengers, Nocturnal animals, and Apostle in the years following his first dusk appearance.

Bryce dallas howard

As villainous Victoria, Bryce Dallas Howard left an impression on audiences in the third dusk exit Eclipse. In the years that followed, his profile grew considerably thanks to a leading role in the Jurassic World trilogy. That said, Howard already had a pretty impressive screen pedigree before.dusk, having made appearances in blockbusters likeSpider-man 3 and Terminator: Hi.

Rami malek

Perhaps the most impressive career trajectory of all dusk the star is owned by Rami Malek, who appeared in a minor role in the last film in the series Breaking Dawn Part II. The vampire character briefly glimpsed by Maleks can manipulate the elements, a bizarre superpower that is criminally underused in the finished film (as is the actor himself). However, in the years that followed duskBenjamin, Malek became a true movie star in his own right, winning an Oscar for his performance as frontman of Queen Freddie Mercury in the 2018 biopic. Bohemian Rhapsody. Since then, the Maleks star has only grown, with the actor soon playing the role of Bond villain Safin in the upcoming No time to die.

Anna kendrick

Anna Kendrick appeared as Bellas’ bitchy friend Jessica throughout the dusk series. In the years that followed, she landed a series of leading lead roles in In the woods, the animated blockbuster Trolls, and the Perfect franchise. Most recently she was seen in the small screen series Dummy and Love life.

Elisabeth Reaser

As duskThe mother of the EsmeCullen clan, Elizabeth Reaser was unlikely to make a big impression on viewers during the film saga. However, the actor has had an excellent television run since the movies ended, appearing in the critically acclaimed likes of The Haunting of Hill House and The handmaid’s tale. That said, Reaser has also had a solid career on the small screen before.dusk, so the franchises bump of her profile is less dramatic than some of the stars here.

Jamie Campbell Bower

Jamie Campbell Bower had a minor villainous role in the latest dusk films like one of the Volturi at preening, but the role was still obviously enough to impress some prominent casting directors. Since then, the actor has racked up impressive credits like The Crimes of Grindlewald and one Strange things Season 4 role, although the first of those roles is quite minor (although technically it’s the title role). However, Bower also played in the poorly received The Mortal Instruments: City of Darkness, therefore the dusk bump isn’t necessarily bulletproof when it comes to critical hits.

Mackenzie foy

Like Bella and Edwards, the awkwardly named offspring Renesmee, Mackenzie Foy has had one of the most thankless roles in the world. dusk saga. The child actor did a commendable job playing the role of the child vampire, especially since his previous incarnation was played by an unintentionally hilarious CGI baby. Foy has since starred in the 2020 live-action version of Kate Winslet Black beauty, a Disney + hit that proves it dusk the actor has a bright future ahead of her.

