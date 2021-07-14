USC wants to sell Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollywood Hills home

Just days after unloading its presidential mansion for $ 25 million, the University of Southern California wants to sell another large-scale property: a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in the Hollywood Hills.

The Freeman House is listed at $ 4.25 million, a price that includes most of the original furniture designed for the home, according to Deasy Penner Podly, who has the list. The 2,884 square foot property, which features textile block walls, sits atop a hill at 1962 Glencoe Way. It was valued last year at $ 687,000, according to PropertyShark.

USC said it is looking for a conservation-conscious buyer who can properly rehabilitate and maintain the historic home, which is in need of repairs.

USCs School of Architecture named the house built in 1924 among the most interesting and iconic architects enchanting little mansions. The design helped influence the development of Southern California Modernism, the school noted.

The decision to sell comes as USC faces heavy financial losses from the pandemic and must pay $ 1 billion to thousands of women who were sexually abused by a former university gynecologist.

This month, the school sold its 14,000 square foot presidential mansion, a record price for San Marino. It was also over $ 500,000 over the stated amount in February. The property entered into contract shortly after listing.

USC previously listed the Freeman House in 2016, then took it off the market months later. The asking price at the time was not clear.

The house is named after Samuel and Harriet Freeman, an avant-garde Los Angeles couple who commissioned the building for $ 10,000 after falling in love with another Wright property. For decades, the couple used the house as a cultural lounge, hosting artists and various Hollywood actors, and then donated it to USC in 1984, more than a decade after it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The house was damaged in 1994 in the Northridge earthquake. USC, which used the building as an urban laboratory to study design and historic preservation, spent more than $ 1 million in repairs, although the house still needs a major renovation.

USC plans to include a conservation easement to protect the home once sold. Listing agent Mike Deasy was not immediately available for comment.

The two bedroom, one bath home also has a touch of Hollywood history: Clark Gable stayed there once, according to a Curbed who detailed the house. It’s also something of an architectural novelty, with two-story window panes that intersect and walls made from 12,000 concrete textile blocks depicting a Mayan renaissance theme. It was one of the four houses Wright built with the material because he was looking for a challenge.

It was the cheapest (and ugliest) thing in the construction world, he once said of the material. Why not see what we could do with this gutter rat?

The decor of the houses was designed by Wright and the famous Modernist architect Rudolph Schindler, although a $ 200,000 furniture cache, including two of Wright’s famous streetlights, were stolen from a college warehouse in 2012.

Many Wright homes have gone up for sale in recent years, including the Ennis House in Los Feliz, another of the textile block structures, which sold in 2019 for $ 18 million; and a spiral-shaped house in the Arizona desert, which sold last year for $ 7.25 million.

But not all of the Wright Houses, nearly 400 of the Architectural Properties, are standing and commanding huge sums.

A house on the south side of Chicago was on the market in early 2020 for just $ 175,000; in recent years, other Wright homes in the Chicago area were selling at below market levels, or even threatened with demolition.