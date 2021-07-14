Jennifer Carpenter returns for “Dexter” Revival – The Hollywood Reporter





Deb Morgan returns. Jennifer Carpenter will be back for Showtime’s Dexter renaissance, sources confirm The Hollywood reporter. The actress played Dexter Morgan’s sister for all eight seasons of the original Showtime series. The character was famously killed off in the 2013 series finale. (Showtime declined to comment.) Carpenter, who absolutely wanted Deb killed, left the door open on returning to Dexter in a final post mortem series with THR. “[It would take] an extraordinary scenario in many, many years, she said with a laugh. “I don’t know if it’s possible because people don’t come back from the dead.” Showtime’s 10-episode revival takes place 10 years after Dexter (original star Michael C. Hall) disappeared from the eye of Hurricane Laura. The character now lives under an assumed name in upstate New York, far from his original Miami home. Original showrunner Clyde Phillips – who oversaw the show’s first four seasons before leaving the show – returns to serve in the same capacity. Phillips and Hall produce alongside John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega, the latter of whom will direct six of the 10 episodes. the Dexter the revival is technically considered a closed revival, although it continues the original series. Dexter, which Phillips left halfway through his run, ended in 2013 with Dexter leaving Hall in voluntary exile as a lumberjack in Oregon and living a lonely life in one of the TV series finals most polarizing of recent years. In an interview with Hollywood journalist‘s Top 5 TV podcasts, Phillips said, “Basically we do start again from the beggining. … Ten years, or however many years have passed by the time this airs, and the show will reflect that passage of time. As for the show’s ending, it won’t bear any resemblance to the original finale. It’s a great opportunity to write a second final. Carpenter is not the only one Dexter favorite to come back from the dead as John Lithgow – who won an Emmy for his role as Trinity Killer in last season’s Phillips with Dexter – also comes back. Carpenter and Lithgow are slated to appear in flashback scenes as Dexter update does not intend to rewrite the original canon of the series like other recent covers (Roseanne, Will & Grace) have done. We do not know if others Dexter favorites whose characters were killed will also return. (I’m looking at you, Julie Benz.) The regular cast of the revival series includes Clancy Brown as the main villain, Julia Jones as the town police chief, Alano Miller as a high school wrestling sergeant / trainer, Johnny Sequoyah as the daughter of the Chief and Jack Alcott as Randall, someone with whom Dexter has a meaningful encounter. From the packaging Dexter – her first regular role in a television series – Carpenter’s credits included Unlimited and The enemy within. the Dexter The Alarm Clock is slated to debut in the fall on Showtime.

