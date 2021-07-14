Entertainment
Here is everything you missed in “At the heart of matter, part 1”
It’s been quite a journey, but the first of the last two episodes of the seventh season of Flash are there, with the first part of this week’s two-part finale, “Heart of the Matter, Part 1” kicking off. As fans saw in last week’s “POW”, the Godspeed War is building up quickly, with Team Flash not having many options to stop it. However, in the final moments of this episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ future children Nora West-Allen / XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart West-Allen / Impulse (Jordan Fisher) arrived to give a help.
This week it will be a family affair as they take on the Godspeed clones and try to find a way to end this war for good. However, a secret may threaten things for the West-Allen family even as the fate of Central City becomes increasingly uncertain thanks to the ongoing Speedster Wars. Need to get you up to speed on the main details and stories of “Heart of the Matter, Part 1”, this week’s episode of Flash? We are here to help you. Here are the main plot points for “Heart of the Matter, Part 1”. Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.
From the future to now
The episode opens in Central City 2049 with Godspeed / August Heart approaching his goal of infinite speed when XS stops him. However, he recovers quickly and prepares to attack him when Impulse crosses him and passes through him, bringing down Godspeed. XS berates him for what she considers reckless behavior and while they disagree, Godspeed crosses the street and heads towards the Flash Museum. There he uses the cosmic conveyor belt to escape. XS and Impulse follow him.
In the present at STAR Labs, Barry updates Bart and Nora that August has no memory and that there are hundreds of clones. Children can also meet earlier versions of different people in their lives. Nora tells them that she and Bart can’t really stay because it’s against Allen family rules, but Barry explains that there’s no way to get back right now due to the Godspeeds in the Speed. Strength. Chester tells everyone that he hatched a plan to stop the Godspeeds using the device his father was working on – the Solar Encryption Engine. He just needs Allegra to charge him.
Jay Garrick runs again
Barry spends time with the kids with Nora explaining that she knows the other Nora – not the same Nora we met previously – but while talking they get an alert on Godspeeds. The three leave to take care of them. However, when the Godspeeds realize they are there, they all end up just following Impulse, saying “kill the opponent”. They almost succeed, but they have to leave to recharge before they can. Bart and Nora are keeping secrets and back at STAR, Bart reveals that Godspeed is his Thawne.
Barry enters the Time Vault to try to find further help, but Wally is not available. Iris introduces herself, Deon having stabilized her. She already knows about children, having seen everything from the still Force. They both realize that if Godspeed is Bart’s Thawne, the situation is far more serious than they realize.
In Keystone City, Jay Garrick regained his speed thanks to the restoration of the Speed Force. He plans to travel to Central City to help Barry. His wife, Joan, reminds him to be careful. Before he can leave, however, he is attacked by Godspeeds.
Secrets
Barry and Iris tell Bart they put him on the bench because of the threat Godspeed poses to him personally and how impulsive he has acted. Nora supports their game and he runs away, upset. She’s going to talk to him. She finds him at the West House. It is revealed that in their day, Godspeed killed their “Uncle Jay” right in front of him and that Jay was the only person who truly understood him and his impulsiveness. Bart wants to tell their parents, but Nora says no.
Allegra’s grief
Chester asks Allegra for help, but she doesn’t act like herself. She is also unable to charge the device. Barry has to do it in a pinch because the Godspeeds are back. It is later revealed that Allegra’s power issues are related to her emotions. It emits ultraviolet light as it channels negative emotions. Allegra tells Chester that Esperanza is dead and she blames herself.
With the return of the Godspeed clones, Barry and Nora take the SEE out to the field and lead the clones there. They activate the device and it initially works, but the clones suddenly re-power them and attack them. Frost arrives just in time to save them both. Turns out Barry’s energy was too much to charge the SEE and it ended up giving the clones a mega dose of Speed Force energy. They realize they need more help and Bart shows up, ready to be identified, but Barry and Iris put their two children on the bench.
Cisco feedback
Barry and Iris explain how tragedy seems to follow them everywhere and how they must break the cycle by stopping the clones and preventing August from obtaining his powers. Then, they receive a message from the Rebel Godspeeds demanding that they deliver the opponent or else they will kill Jay Garrick. Bart tells Barry that they don’t have time to come up with a plan. Bart goes where they are and it’s a trap. Barry and Nora are going to save him. When they arrive, Bart is attacked as the Godspeed pick up speed. Nora creates a distraction, and Barry uses Bart’s phasing trick to stop the main Godspeed clone. Bart doesn’t respond and before they can escape, the Godspeeds surround them. However, Cisco shows up and is able to temporarily shut them down so they can get out of there.
In the mind of a monster
Having no luck in restoring August’s memories, Caitlin and Camille try to jog his memory by making him look at things like the treadmill. He gets a zap of power, but no memory. He is frustrated, worried about not remembering anything.
Bart is in bad shape. His healing speed barely keeps him alive. Barry suggests they get into August’s mind to try and get the answers they need to stop the clones. Cisco and Frost will protect Central City as it enters August’s mind. Once Barry enters, he finds the real August. Turns out he was waiting for her and he says he has all the answers, threatening that it will be so much fun.
Tips
In Midway City, Kramer speaks with Adam’s FBI but does not reveal the part where he said the real Kristen Kramer died. Joe finds that suspicious.
On the way back to Central City, Joe emphasizes Kramer about what Adam said about his death, but she doesn’t really respond to him. They see that everyone is trying to leave Central City and are almost in an accident when a pair of fighting Godspeed clones stumble upon the car they are in.
