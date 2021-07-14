Entertainment
Hamilton and Lovecraft Country set Emmy diversity records
The Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and the TV Academy provided historic representation in all of its acting categories, despite some questionable setbacks.
Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett from the now-canceled “Lovecraft Country” made history as the first two Blacks to be nominated in the same drama series. “Pose” also joins in achieving the same feat with Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez. It is also the first piece of visual art to have a black actor nominated in each eligible actor category, with Michael K. Williams and Aunjanue Ellis also being named.
Disney Plus’s “Hamilton” now has the second-highest number of nominations in the limited-series / TV-drama categories with seven. With the nominations for Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Jonathan Groff , Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo, he outperforms “And the Band Played On” (1993), “The Glass Menagerie” (1973) and “The Normal Heart” (2014) who all received six mentions in their respective years. . It is just behind “When They See Us” which received eight.
Mj Rodriguez made history as the first trans actress to be nominated in a major Emmy category. She is only the third trans woman overall, after Laverne Cox (guest drama actress for “Orange Is the New Black”) and Rain Valdez (short comedy or drama actress for “Razor Tongue”).
As Megan Briscoe in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant”, Rosie Perez became only the third Latina to be recognized in the race for supporting actresses – after Liz Torres (for “The John Larroquette Show” in 1994 and 1995) and Sofia Vergara (for “Modern Family” from 2010-2013). Lin-Manuel Miranda is only the seventh Latino to be nominated for the lead actor in a limited series, who saw only one winner in Jharrel Jerome for “When They See Us” in 2019. Miranda a already an Emmy in music and original lyrics for “Bigger” in 2014.
AAPI’s portrayal in acting races has been appalling in Emmy history, but there have been some breakthroughs this year. Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) is the first actor of Asian origin to be nominated for supporting actor in a comedy, and Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) joins him as the first supporting actor in a series limited.
In the lead dramatic actor, people of color were in the majority for the first time. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”), Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) and Billy Porter (“Pose”) were recognized for their work. If former Emmy winners Brown and Porter manage to win trophies again, they would be only the second black actors to do so since Bill Cosby (“I Spy”).
In the drama’s lead actress, three women of color were nominated, with Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), Rodriguez and Smollett, the most in history. Only two black women won the race – Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”) in 2015 and Zendaya (“Euphoria”) last year.
In the main comedy, starring Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) and Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”), this is the fifth consecutive year that more than one POC has been nominated in the category. There have only been two winners in the history of the category: Robert Guillaume (“Benson”) and Donald Glover (“Atlanta”).
RuPaul is now tied for No.5 most nominated black artist in Emmy history (alongside Donald A. Morgan and Cicely Tyson) with 16 total nominations. If he wins two of his three categories this year, he will match Morgan as the most awarded black performer in Emmy history. Three wins would allow him to set the new record.
Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”), Karamo Brown (one of five for “Queer Eye”), RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Padma Lakshmi (one of three for “Top Chef”) and Daymond John (one of six for “Shark Tank”) encapsulate the most people of color nominated as Outstanding Host for a reality or competition series.
There were obvious missed opportunities in particular categories, and other records untouched.
Two actresses of color short of making history, the Emmys have two POC nominees in each actor category, with the exception of the lead comedy actress (Tracee Ellis Ross represents for “Black-ish”) and of the supporting actress (representing Perez for “The Flight Attendant”).
“Ted Lasso” was two nominations away from breaking the most nods for a single show. The record is still held by “30 Rock” in 2009. However, “Ted Lasso” has a chance to break the record held by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for winning the most awards in a first season, if he gets more than eight.
With “The Underground Railroad” not receiving any acting recognition (seriously, WTF?), Chase W. Dillon could not finish by breaking Fred Savage’s record as the youngest male actor contestant of. all the time.
There still hasn’t been a POC winner in supporting a comedy actor (although Thompson or Yang could get that) and a supporting theater actor (this year, three record nominees and a likely favorite. in Michael K. Williams).
There is only one person of color in each of the writing categories and two in one of the achievement races for any series (Michaela Coel and Barry Jenkins), although Spike Lee was nominated. for doing a special with “David Byrne’s American Utopia”.
The glass is half full.
