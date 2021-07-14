2021 Emmys: Critics Discuss ‘I Can Destroy You’, ‘Ted Lasso’ More Names

The field of nominees for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards was smaller than it had been in recent years, but there were still plenty of nice surprises to be found (and admittedly a few puzzles). Here, Variety Chief TV critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke take home the most interesting and exciting honors.

D’Addario: “Game of Thrones” is long gone, but here’s one way its impact is still being felt – the genre has taken over the Emmys. “The Mandalorian” shares the honor of the most nominated series (with “The Crown”, which can sometimes sound like high fantasy in its own way). And he’s nominated for drama series alongside “The Boys” and “Lovecraft Country,” with “WandaVision” appearing widely and deeply in the limited series realm.

These shows vary in quality, and none could have been as successful in a year without COVID with more robust competition. But together at the Emmys this year, they suggest a growing acceptance of the more surreal side of television, even in the absence of “Game of Thrones.” (The embrace isn’t full – it was interesting to see “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” not perform as well as its Marvel stable mate.)

That said, my rooting interests lie elsewhere in the drama: I’m a somewhat conditional fan of “The Crown” and I think – perhaps speaking of the fantastic – that a long-term victory for the magnificent third. season of “Pose” would be a wonderful farewell gift. Maybe there is a better shot for “Pose” star Mj Rodriguez in the drama’s lead actress, which would be well deserved. Someone for whom you are rooted, in the drama or elsewhere?

Framke: I was absolutely thrilled to see Rodriguez recognized for “Pose,” not only because it made her the first trans woman to land a major acting name at the Emmy, but also because she deserved it from the start. Sa Blanca has always been the beating heart of “Pose”; without his constant guidance and empathy, there are so many times the show would have been adrift.

Sadly, I don’t think she, or anyone other than “The Crown,” really has a chance of winning, given the giant Netflix’s total dominance in all of its subcategories. You know voters came to a really overwhelming consensus on a show when even an actor stumbled into a single episode to read a speech in a flashback (i.e. Claire Foy) gets a nomination. Yes, “The Handmaid’s Tale” has made its now traditional balayage across all categories of support, but the prestige and enduring feel of “The Crown” so many months after its premiere seems almost unbeatable.

As I and many others suspected, the limited series / anthology category – limited to fewer nominees than comedy or drama – seems to be the most stacked this year. It’s wonderful to see Michaela Coel and “I May Destroy You” get as many nods as they deserve, and it’s hard to discuss the impact of shows like “Mare of Easttown” and “The Queen’s. Gambit”. I was also downright relieved to see “The Underground Railroad” land a nomination despite a truly confusing deployment from Amazon, but also very disappointed to realize that none of its incredible actors were recognized. What strikes you about the limited series category, Dan?

D’Addario: I have already mentioned “WandaVision”, the inclusion of which seems technically correct if somewhat unfair; It’s a standalone series, yes, but it does share about our familiarity with these characters in the ongoing big universe of Marvel Entertainment. But what intrigues me is what appears to be a showdown between “Mare of Easttown” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” two shows that have achieved success in precisely opposite ways. “Mare” was a classic HBO show – a very established star taking a big hit on a show that built its buzz Sunday night after Sunday night. “Gambit,” on the other hand, was a quintessential Netflix hit. It was a little more scruffy, with growing talent and something to prove, and made to be binged. This showdown, for me, pits the things both outlets do well, although I admit I shoot for Kate Winslet and for “Mare.”

I never doubted that “Mare of Easttown” would make it happen (if anything, I’m surprised her network mate, “The Undoing” and star Nicole Kidman, didn’t), but and as the ads read, I was suddenly paranoid, “Hacks” star Jean Smart, maybe not. Kudos to the Emmys for making room for this HBO Max streaming show and its three core cast (Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins were also nominated); The underperformance of Peacock’s worthy “Girls5Eva”, another showbiz satire, suggests how easy it is for streaming series to get lost in the shuffle.

Framke: Absolutely. I don’t think it’s always as simple as “a show that suddenly drops automatically receives less attention than those that drop every week” – just watch “The Queen’s Gambit” or “Bridgerton” – but I’m wondering if we’re about to see more streaming Emmy play from now on.

Shows that made every episode available like “Girls5Eva” and “The Underground Railroad” struggled to break through while those like “WandaVision”, “Mare of Easttown” and notably the second season of “The Boys” became staples. weekly events. Or maybe we’ll see more hybrid approaches like HBO Max’s with “The Flight Attendant,” which dropped a few episodes a week instead of just one. Either way, it seems clear that with the sheer volume of television available to voters right now, keeping tabs on a show is both more difficult and more crucial than ever.

In this regard, one show that doesn’t seem to have had a hard time garnering attention is “Ted Lasso,” which simply moved beyond the comedy category of “Crown” style. I knew people loved the show (like me!) But I was still surprised at how strong it was.

D’Addario: As a ‘Lasso’ skeptic, I was less shocked, if only because his kind tone and the message that we are all together seemed to be having a hard time in the same way as ‘Schitt’s Creek’ did. did last year. He seems well-equipped to take over and be some kind of un-cynical TV comedy standard bearer.

To me, only one thing in the dramatic realm represents the year on television, and what people also use television for: “The Crown”, an elegantly directed soap opera about the family of Queen Elizabeth II, hovers between criticize his characters. and worship them. His attitude to fame and power is very 2021. Speaking of last year’s winners, “The Crown,” at its juiciest, spins its subjects while enjoying the attributes of their wealth in a way that feels very “Succession”. I strongly suspect he will win.

Framke: It will be, and it will be, very good. In the meantime, I’ll be happy with nominations for shows like “Pen15”, the writing staff of “The Amber Ruffin Show”, and Jessica Walter nods posthumously for voicing Malory Archer on “Archer” (which is , in a way, his first recognition in this category). The Emmys will always have their favorites, and there will always be a bit of an “Emily in Paris” curve to fuel the sarcastic comments, but there are still plenty of worthy nominees to celebrate.