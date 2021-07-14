Russell Westbrook’s Documentary Tulsa Wins Three Emmy Nominations





The critically acclaimed documentary director and produced by star Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook has won three Emmy nominations.

Westbrook’s documentary Tulsa wins three Emmy nominations originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The critically acclaimed documentary director and produced by star Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook has won three Emmy nominations. Westbrook’s debut production got the nod for a shot at a few Oscars in “Outstanding Writing for a Non-Fiction Program”, “Outstanding Musical Composition for a Documentary or Special Series (Original Drama Score)” and “exceptional sound editing for a non-fiction or reality program. RELATED: Russell Westbrook’s Documentary on Tulsa Racing Massacre to premiere on May 30 It is clear that attaching Westbrook’s name to the documentary was a touching tribute to his first NBA team to devote its resources to a film that so clearly affected the Oklahoma area, but must also have a extra sense of accomplishment to work alongside such a talented script and sound talent. . Just over 100 miles from the Thunder’s facilities in Oklahoma City, Tulsa was the site of a racial massacre a century ago in 1921 when 35 blocks of “Black Wall Street” were set on fire and hundreds of members of the black community were killed. . The Greenwood district in Tulsa was the richest colored area in the country. Starring three-time Emmy-winning directors Stanley Nelson Jr. and Marco Williams, the Westbrook film shines a light on the injustice during those two bloody days, and the rebuilding of the area – and the recovery of anonymous graves – which has since taken place. Ahead of the September 19 Emmys, you can watch the documentary on History Network and Hulu. “This is one of the many neglected stories of African Americans in this country that deserves to be told,” Westbrook, who noted that he was not told of this event at school, said in a Release. “These are the stories that we must honor and amplify so that we can learn from the past and create a better future.” If there’s one thing the Wizards have learned since acquiring Westbrook, doing it the right way and getting others to do the same usually ends in favorable results.

