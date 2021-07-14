Bollywood nostalgia – the last of the three titans is gone

Dilip Kumar, the last of the three important actors who dominated the Bollywood film industry for years, is gone, and with his departure fond memories of what may have been the golden decade of Hindi cinema, the fifties and sixties. His counterparts in the trio were Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand.

It is said that life and emotions cannot be compartmentalized. But this is the case in the Hindi film industry. The themes of the films were divided into three different styles and followed art imitates life. And so, while Raj Kapoors’ films portrayed the lifestyle of a simple Charlie Chaplain-like villager staring pathetically at the camera, Dev Anand’s films portrayed the lifestyle of a stubborn, self-respecting young man, educated and well dressed, faced with the problems of everyday life fighting his own battles while growing up. And Dilip Kumars’ films portrayed the lifestyle of a self-righteous yet rebellious, gentle and romantic yet angry man raging with jealousy and yet magnanimous.

Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand were both actors and directors. Dilip Kumar is said to have made ghost films. Representing the philosophy of social equality to the common man, Kapoor became the common man who dealt with social injustice and won the sympathy of his viewers who longed for him to drink a glass of water ( Jagte Raho) or feeling relieved that he had the old lady with whom he shared a love-hate relationship to take care of him (Anari). Who remembered wondering if this man who looked like us had a real job! Dev Anand was the suave, handsome, educated, well-dressed young man and did not create a tearful sympathy like his two counterparts. After all, he wasn’t in rags or villager’s clothes, had girlfriends (Teen Deviyan), wanted to make more money (Tere Mere Sapne), and also wanted to follow his heart rather than have jobs he didn’t like (Manzil). Its appeal was aimed at young audiences who liked its simultaneous and multiple encounters and its indecision (Teen Deviyan), its distractions and the return to the ethics of its professions (Tere Mere Sapne). He was a good representation of the ordinary man but was not ready to look dirty!

Dilip Kumar, also represented the common man, and right-thinking at that, but was more loved when he played the prince. (Mughal-e-Azam). Of the three, Dilip Kumar perhaps brought out more aspects of the common man in Hindi films. If one day traveled and sat next to a member of the public in the sixties, one would also fall in love with him with his heroine Vaijayanti Mala who flirted with daring, ude jab jab zulfein teri – the hearts of young women beat d love when the lock on your forehead dances in the air. (Naya Daur). Then one would also understand her slow loving attachment to the innocent and loving village girl and her grief at her death and union in the next life. (Madhumati). Heavy? Not at all, since Kumar walked it with complete ease.

While three different lifestyles were brought to the lucky sixties audience by these three actors, their films also brought three different lessons and messages. Raj Kapoor brought the message of social justice and the need to reject rigid standards, especially with a more refined directing style in Prem Rog. Dev Anand, on the other hand, brought the message of self-awareness and self-reform, whether it was realizing the value of true love (Teen Deviyan), or the futility of mad rushing. after money (Tere Mere Sapne), or the awakening, reforming and uplifting of one’s spiritual self even as one fought a constant battle with the tempting evil seed that lies within (Guide ).

Dilip Kumar brought both societal and individual messages through his films. The audience learned to value duty and respect for the law while loving the simple rural man who turned rebellious and became an outlaw in the classic Ganga Jamuna. Kumar also brought the message of self-awareness, self-realization, and self-reform from a jealous, self-pitying man to Aadami. And the audience adored his message of love – this love is greatest, this love knows no boundaries, this love knows no class (Mughal-e-Azam). One has to have an Indian ethos to understand the fascination with such love stories which could also be taken with a pinch of Marxist philosophy. Indian audiences loved Marxism to the extent that love is portrayed in the movies. The love between rich and poor has been an eternal theme in Hindi films. And who better to bring it to us, if not Dilip Kumar, if we were old enough to watch and understand films in the sixties.

If the trio – Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand – represented three lifestyles, brought three different messages through their films, they did so in their own acting style. It should be remembered that none of the three had formal theater training. Raj Kapoor, in several of his own productions, early on simulated the acting style of Charlie Chaplains’ silent film. His acting brought a lot of predictability and clichés to the performances. Perhaps the pretender that he played for his heroine Nutan in Dil Hi to Hai was one of his best performances. If Raj Kapoor made a face and almost made the audience cry in sympathy, Dev Anand has been said to lack the ability to portray tragedy. Hindi Cinema’s Gregory Peck may have been too well dressed to cry. Perhaps he was intimate in his grief as in real life. However, he tore his heart to Fantoosh with his man Dukhi simple rambling. Evolving as an actor, though he didn’t know how to summon tragic feelings by acting pitifully, he still made audiences cry when he rose to a spiritual height and passed away in the end. from the movie Guide.

Very different from his two other film colleagues, Dilip Kumar cried. In his previous films, he cried through his eyes and he cried through his voice. He did it so much that the audience couldn’t bear to be in constant catharsis and sighed and called him the king of tragedy. So when he brought the very handsome Salim to life, they fell in love with him. They also fell in love with the angry and fierce Ganga (Ganga Jamuna). In his subsequent films, audiences were confused with his quest for revenge (Dastaan), political ambition (Sagina), and strange and destructive love (Dil Diya Dard Liya). While most of his roles were tearful, Kumar was also known to be the master of controlled sub-action. This is what made him loved by the public and earned him the respect of the critics. Although he had no formal training, he was still a Method actor. He learned and evolved as an actor. Over the years, his acting has become more unified, more disciplined, and more experiential than figurative. No one other than Kumar could have played a sitar player. Kumar actually learned this so the camera wouldn’t have to focus only on his face and his hands could be shown, so shots of someone else’s hands didn’t have to be. incorporated.

He has learned his controlled, disciplined and subtle playing himself, according to him. In an old interview, Kumar mentioned his passion for Hollywood films for which he used to make special trips to the Eros Cinema just opposite Churchgate Station in Bombay. He was impressed with the subtlety of the Hollywood game compared to the loud game of Hindi films. Kumar practiced and perfected his own acting to convey emotions with the eyes, he said in the interview. And so Kumar metamorphosed into a serious and subtle actor on the Indian screen. Subtlety and a balanced voice while delivering his dialogue have become his trademark, and if looking back over the years has been remembered him, it is for this balanced playing.

It’s a weird thing about movies that when they create a feeling of false reality, it feels like you’ve met someone who’s gone out of this world. And more strangely, you can have this experience every time you watch people’s movies. This would be the case with Dilip Kumar, like his two other counterparts. Like them, he would be just a DVD or streaming and he would continue to touch our lives and inspire others in his profession to take advice, manners, dedication from him.