Next Star Trek Movie To Be Directed By WandaVision Director Matt Shakman





WandaVision director Matt Shakman has been chosen to direct the next installment in Paramount and Bad Robot’s Star Trek film series. This news comes by Deadline, which reports that Shakman’s Star Trek movie is on ramp, with production set to begin next spring. This is all the more surprising news given that Star Trek 4 was reportedly canceled in 2019, but it looks like Shakman’s run on WandaVision has sparked new interest in the Star Trek movie franchise. The screenplay for the currently untitled Star Trek film will be written by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Previously, it had been reported that Legion creator Noah Hawley was set to write and direct the next Star Trek sequel. Prior to that, The Revenant screenwriter Mark Smith was scheduled to write a screenplay for Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie that doesn’t seem to be happening anymore. Have you watched Marvel’s WandaVision? YES NO Shakman was no stranger to directing before WandaVision, he directed episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Game of Thrones, Fargo, and The Great, but it was the Disney Plus series that apparently took him to new heights. peaks. As late as today, it was announced that WandaVision had won 23 Emmy nominations for Disney Plus, which garnered a total of 71 nominations. Deadline reports that Shakman chose to direct this new Star Trek movie over “several other offerings” and that Paramount’s selection as director was particularly pushed by studio president Emma Watts. Watts must feel pretty good knowing that she backed a director whose Disney Plus series was nominated for nearly two dozen Emmy awards, but only time will tell what that movie turns out to be. While waiting to learn more about this movie, catch up on all the reports that revolve around Paramount’s fourth Star Trek movie. In March 2020, Simon Pegg questioned the future of a fourth Star Trek movie, stating that “Star Trek movies don’t make Marvel money.” Pegg said this a year after announcing the cancellation of Star Trek 4 after its director left to direct a Game of Thrones prequel pilot. Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino was sharing his vision for an R-rated Star Trek movie. Unfortunately, for those curious about what it might look like on screen, the director said in 2020 that he just didn’t think so. not that he “was going to realize it”, even if he thought that “it is a good idea”. Wesley LeBlanc is a freelance news writer and guidebook maker for IGN. You can follow it on Twitter @LeBlancWes.

