Wonders what if …? Sets up MCU Phase 4 future, says Tom Hiddleston





Marvel’s upcoming show What If …? Will play a huge role in setting up the rest of Phase 4 of the Cinematic Universe, according to the Loki star.

According to Marvel star Tom Hiddleston, Marvel’s next venture What if…? will help shape the future of the MCU. The animated series will explore different storylines that could have happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The episodes range from Peggy Carter taking the Super Soldier Serum to T’Challa entering space with the Ravagers. It will be the first MCU property to be animated and will also be the longest-running series to date with ten episodes in its first season and a second season already confirmed. The show will premiere on Disney + on August 11 following the July 14 finale of Loki. Loki, like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before that, garnered praise from fans and helped keep audiences interested in the MCU while films like Black Widow have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was the first phase for the MCU to include TV shows in its canon, and everyone has done their part to help set up the films to come. Related: What’s The Next Marvel Show After Loki? In a recent interview on Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon(reported by The Direct) about his own show, Loki, Tom Hiddleston spoke about his role in What if…?and teased that the show would be important in setting up the rest of Phase 4. A trailer for the series showed Loki leading an army of Asgardians against Nick Fury, and although Hiddleston was tight-lipped about that means exactly for the episode, he was willing to hint at the importance of the show as a whole. Read what Hiddleston said below: I am intrigued because I have not seen everything. And I know they have, like, everyone in the Marvel Universe to voice their characters… And then that sets up a bunch of stuff in the MCU, that I [of course] know nothing about it. While WandaVision explored the magic of reality and Loki explored alternative deadlines, What if…? could develop these two themes and help set up Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. After each phase, it seemed increasingly unlikely that the MCU could continue to outdo itself, but the fact that the franchise transcends time and space is a great place to start. Now that actors like Chris Evans and Robert Downey, Jr. have stepped away from the franchise, taking their characters with them, it’s important for the MCU to generate exciting new stories to fill in the gaps left by these staples that fans have. learned to wait. What if…? won’t be the last Marvel show to air on Disney +, but it could be one of the most important in setting the tone for the future of MCU Phase 4 and beyond. Based on the reactions to the trailer, fans are really excited about the possibilities the series has to offer. Once Loki ends, there will be less than a month to wait before the content rolls out. Next: Every Upcoming Marvel Studios Disney + TV Show Source:Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Direct Tom Hiddleston teases TVA’s mystery answers in Loki’s finale

About the Author Devon musgrave johnson

(30 articles published)

Devon is a screenwriter for the Film / TV team at Screen Rant. She graduated from Kenyon College in 2019 with degrees in Film and English and now lives on the North Coast of Massachusetts. She started writing for the Arts section of her high school journal and has been in love with the craft ever since. More from Devon Musgrave-Johnson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/marvel-what-if-show-mcu-phase-4-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos