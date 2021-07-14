Bollywood Celebrity Bodyguard Salary | The Huge Salary Of These Bollywood Celebrity Bodyguards Will Leave You In Awe





Huge Salary for Bollywood Celebrity Bodyguards Highlights Bollywood celebrities have invested heavily in their bodyguards If Salman Khan has Shera, Anushka Sharma has Sonu as a personal helper who keeps her safe You will be amazed at the salary of these popular celebrity bodyguards Getting a loyal and trustworthy bodyguard is nothing short of a celebrity’s blessing and well, some celebrities have been really lucky in that case. If Salman Khan has Shera, Shah Rukh Khan has Ravi Singh. If Deepika Padukone has Jalal, Anushka Sharma has Prakash Singh aka Sonu and the list goes on. These bodyguards have been associated with the respective celebrities for many years and continue to serve their security. You must have seen their faces every time celebrities go out in public. Bodyguards make sure to follow celebrities like their shadow and have proven their loyalty in more ways than one. While everyone is talking about celebrity bodyguards and their courage to protect celebrities in different situations; have you ever wondered how much they get paid to do it? Well, here are the highest paid celebrity bodyguards in Bollywood that are actually making crore. The list includes Shera, Jalal, Ravi Singh, Sonu, among others. Huge Salary for Bollywood Celebrity Bodyguards Shera, Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has worked for Salman Khan for over two decades. He is like family to Salman and we always see him around him. It is believed that Shera would be paid a whopping Rs 2 crore each year for all the protection he provides to Salman. Interestingly, Shera had also served as the bodyguard for Myke Tyson and Justin Bieber during their visit to Mumbai. Ravi Singh, bodyguard of Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard may not be a popular name and face like Shera, but he has been with the actor for 10 years and the actor truly respects and trusts him for his safety. According to reports, Ravi is paid around Rs 2.7 crore per year which makes him the highest paid bodyguard in B-Town. The bodyguard of Anushka Sharma Prakash Singh alias Sonu Anushka’s bodyguard Sonu is said to earn 1.2 million rupees a year. He was associated with Anushka even before she met Virat Kohli. Today, Sonu keeps not only Anushka but also Virat and their daughter Vamika. Sonu is so close to Anushka and her close entourage that the actress also celebrates her birthday every year. In 2018, photos of Anushka celebrating Sonu’s birthday on Zero sets surfaced online. Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard, Jalal Jalal has worked for Deepika for several years. She considers him to be her older brother and also attaches rakhi to him every year. You might have seen her with DP, whenever she makes a public appearance. He had also traveled to Italy where DP and Ranveer got married in a private ceremony. Considering that Jalal plays such an important role in Deepika’s life, it is obvious that he gets paid, according to his service. In 2019, Jalal was earning around Rs 80 lakh per year. His salary is believed to have been revised to Rs 1.2 crore. Jitendra, Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard Jitendra Shinde is the man who protects Big B. Jitendra has his own security agency but he personally works for the megastar. You may have seen a man accompanying Sr. Bachchan with a rifle in his hand; it is none other than Jitendra. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan pays him a salary of Rs 1.5 crore per year.

