Brendan Hunt is still surprised Ted Lasso is so popular
Celebrities lined up to rave about the show. Who is your favorite celebrity fan?
Barry Jenkins was pretty cool. He just came out of nowhere on Twitter and immediately said something like, my name is by this head of Ted Lasso’s fan club. I like: Barry Jenkins? Wouh, this is crazy!
What was most surprising about the reception of the shows?
How many there are! We never planned for this at all. We thought the show would be decent because we had a pretty good writers room and had a blast writing it. And once we shot it, it was like, Oh, this casting is pretty good, actually. But that groundswell, and the fact that people don’t just laugh about it, it means a lot to them hoo boy. None of this was planned.
References to Ted Lasso started appearing in sports culture Alex Morgan did a Lasso dance on the field not long ago, and NBA coaches have mentioned him in interviews. What’s your favorite example?
Alex Morgan’s dancing, for sure, because it really is an extra effort. Someone sent it to me, and I didn’t even recognize it at first, but I was like, [in a high-pitched voice], Oh my good! But trainer Quin Snyder [of the Utah Jazz] that’s great too, because it wasn’t the preseason press conference; it was before a playoff game. It was a high pressure moment, but he took the time to talk about our little skit. It’s pretty neat to think about.
Were you surprised that the show was such a hit with professional soccer players?
When we shot the second commercial, we worked with [the American goalie] Tim Howard. And when we asked him if he saw the first ad, he just laughed at us. He was like, Yeah, we watched him; we watched it a lot. We were like what? I mean, we don’t understand football correctly, we know it. This show is written from a place of love for football, not a place of intimate knowledge of it. So for so many soccer players to say that they dig, even knowing that a lot of basic things go wrong, means that they are connected to the mind of it, which is far more important and really cool to see.
Season 2 is released next week. Does this transport of Emmy increase the pressure?
This is what it is now, so we were just going to cross our fingers and hope for the best. None of the praise or accolades really change anything for us because by the time the show came out, we already had Season 2 largely structured. We were just putting the finishing touches on the scripts. I don’t think it would have affected us anyway, but it hasn’t had a chance to affect us. The only thing it did was give us another sigh of relief knowing, OK, our instincts were correct, we were just going to keep doing what we were doing.
