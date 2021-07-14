Here’s what you missed in “Through the Valley of Death”

The episode begins at the Metropolis Institute of Technology, where John Henry Irons is eagerly awaiting something. He gets into his camper van, greeted by his AI, and they head to a woman’s residence. As he watches his sister’s world version, Lois calls him back to Smallville for help.

At Rho’s lair, Superman fights the influence of the Eradicator. After a rant, Tal-Rho tells him that he must be replaced by Zod, and resistance to Zod’s will is in vain.

Back at Kent Farm, the boys are worried and Lois tells them that Clark is fine. They don’t believe her, but she speaks from experience and tells them to go to sleep and stop worrying. As they leave for their room, Sam stops outside. He asks for the location of the fortress and Lois tells her father Clark is not there, and that Rho’s fortress is in the wilderness. As Sam adjusts the DOD’s search grid, Lois eventually bursts into tears.

At the Cushing House, Kyle is annoyed that he has to go to the military and be asked about his experiences with the Kryptonians. His doorbell rings, and it’s one of his firemen. She says the rest of the crew don’t want him there because he’s vouched for Edge. she suggests he take a few days and give people a chance to calm down.

At Kent’s farm, Jordan and Jonathan are frustrated that the military can’t do anything to find Clark. Jon suggests that Jordan could use his super-hearing to try to find Clark. Jordan resists, but Jon trains him to find out.

John Henry discusses what happened with Lois, and as he admires Superman surrendered to protect her, and asked him to call John, he says if Superman sends for him, even Superman knows. that the only choice is to kill Superman.

Lois tells John that she won’t let him kill Superman, and John asks why she thinks Superman isn’t trying to sacrifice himself. Lois tells John that she will prove to him that Superman will not be transformed. She storms off, and Sam and John begin to strategize about whether it becomes necessary to kill the Kryptonians.

Outside, Jordan worries that he won’t be good enough to find Clark, or to help him if he does, but Jon tells him that what happened when Clark surrendered isn’t his. fault, and that Jordan can help him now.

In the RV, John reveals that he and the Lex Luthor of his world have created a sophisticated missile based on Red Sun technology that can completely deplete a Kryptonian’s power long enough to kill them. He tells Sam to build it, and if John Henry has it, he’ll figure out how to use it, even without his ship.

In the town square, Emily and her family confront the Cushings about their role in her eradication. Lois tries to encourage them that they won’t be held responsible forever, since it’s not their fault. He calls them in the newspaper to ask them what they remember about being a Subjekt. Lana has nothing to say, but Kyle has more memories, since he was battling the influence. He told Lois that he felt like he was getting lost, that he couldn’t remember things and that it hurt. He said that no matter how he fought, there was an overwhelming sense that his family would be better off if he let go, and he almost did. The big takeaway from Lois is that you can fight influence.

In the desert, that’s what Superman does as the two Rhos watch. Superman remembers his family and flies away at full speed, but crashes into the rocks outside Rho Fortress. Back in Smallville, Jordan hears Clark calling him.

The two call each other, and Rho interrupts to tell Jordan not to send anyone after him.

Diggle is in Town Square, having provided technology for Sam and John Henry’s missile. Lois finds out and she is furious that Sam lied to her. Diggle is also angry that Sam lied to him and Lyla about the usefulness of the technology. He’s also not thrilled that Sam is harboring someone from another Earth without revealing it.

At the Cushing House, Kyle panics after returning to find one of his windows smashed and graffiti on the building telling them to get out of Smallville. After a few tense minutes, Lana and Sarah come inside, while Kyle goes to start cleaning the house.

After the boys talk to Sam about what they learned, he tells Lois that when they locate Rho’s Fortress, he sends John Henry with the missile.

Lois takes John Henry aside and tearfully confesses to him that Superman is her husband. This obviously shakes John Henry somewhat.

She admits the boys didn’t know who Clark was until this year, and that’s why they moved to Smallville. She tells John Henry that things are different here because he has more to fight than on John Henry’s planet. John is not impressed. He tells Lois that he has a responsibility to do the right thing and that he won’t be swayed by her tears.

Diggle tells Sam he’s done with the life he lived during his years with Oliver, but is disappointed that Sam and John Henry haven’t exhausted all options to save an ally and a hero. .

Back at the Cushing house, Lana and Sarah struggle to remove the paint from the house. Kyle arrives with paint thinner to help him. The trio find themselves in a water fight with the hose and cleaning supplies, giving them the first happy family moment they’ve had since it all began.

At the Smallville Register, Lois pulls herself together when the boys arrive. They ask if it’s too late, and she says she doesn’t know.

In the desert, Superman collapses and Rho begins to cheer his holo-daddy over it. Superman stands in front of them and speaks in a creepy, disembodied voice – he speaks to them as Zod.

At this point, Sam and John Henry find the Desert Fortress. John goes to do a final system check, and Jonathan confronts him, trying one last time to reach him so as not to kill Clark. John Henry tells him that he wishes there was another way, and Jon tells him that there is always another way.

In the desert, John Henry flies, armored and carrying his hammer. Superman flies towards him, his eyes shining and attacks.

As in the pilot, Superman and the armored John Henry fight in space, then fall back to Earth. Sam allows him to use the missile against Superman, but Lois retorts that if he does, they have nothing to fight Edge with. She says John Henry needs to reach Clark and remind him who he is. As she says, Superman has a flash of humanity and John Henry takes the opportunity to time him several times with the hammer.

Clark starts to get up and tells John Henry that he has to kill him and that he can’t stop. He tells John to kill him to save the world, and that’s what prompts John to speak to him as a man. He calls him Clark and tells him that his family believes in him. He shares his experience and tells her that the pain he is feeling right now is nothing compared to what he will feel if he loses Lois and the children. With visions from all the flashbacks of the past week, Clark screams and falls to the ground, having seemingly flushed Zod out of his system. John helps her up and announces over the radio that Clark is back. He tells Lois that he’ll be back soon, but first he and John Henry need to take care of Rho.

Back in his cave, Rho tells his father that Zod has been turned away. his father tells him “it is time” and that he wants his son to go and accomplish what he was sent to do. Rho explodes through the wall, carrying the Eradicator, and flies away at full speed. Superman and John Henry set off on a chase, but it’s difficult to keep Edge within range as he soars directly into space. He prepares to overload the Eradicator with his heat vision, presumably to reverse what Clark did last time, but the missile catches up with him and he dives to Earth. He begins to rant at Superman, who hits him.

At Kent Farm, Lois tells the boys that she knows how they feel, and that it’s the worst, but Clark will be home. Jordan hears him coming first, and they all rush to meet him. Moments later, John Henry falls from the sky, hammer in hand, and formally introduces himself to the family. Lois invites him to dinner, but John has to wrap things up with Sam. He takes the hammer and backs up, leaving the family to spend some time alone.

At the Cushing house, Sophie comes home from Lana’s mother and it’s a happy family reunion.

At Kent Farm, Sam tells Clark and Lois that Leslie Larr is still hip, but they do their best to find her. Once she is in custody, the DoD will leave Smallville and things will return to normal. He begins to apologize to Lois for the military side of what happened, telling her that she’s proud of herself for keeping her faith, which made all the difference.

In a state-of-the-art military prison, Edge sits in a green-colored room, receiving flashes of his father’s voice in his head.