Broadway, pending the return of the crowds, will have greater wheelchair access





Two months before most of Broadway’s theaters reopened, the Manhattan attorneys office on Tuesday announced that a major operator had agreed to provide more wheelchair access to its five theaters as part of a settlement. . Audrey Strauss, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, has announced a lawsuit against the Jujamcyn Theaters, alleging that its theaters violate the Americans With Disabilities Act, as well as an agreement with the company to remedy it. As part of the deal, the Al Hirschfeld, August Wilson, Eugene ONeill, St. James and Walter Kerr theaters will provide 44 additional wheelchair accessible seats and 54 aisle transfer seats, and remove approximately 200 barriers to accessibility in theaters’ toilets. , concession counters, waiting areas and ticket office. Jujamcyn will also pay a civil fine of $ 40,000, according to the announcement. As New York City begins to reopen and welcome the world again, we are delighted that Jujamcyn Theaters, LLC, has worked with the office to improve the accessibility of its historic places, so that all customers can enjoy Broadway, Ms. Strauss said in a statement.

An email sent Tuesday night to a spokesperson for Jujamcyn was not immediately returned. The first upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of September, according to court documents. The deal with Jujamcyn is the latest that authorities have made with companies that operate Broadway theaters, many of which were opened decades before the historic Americans With Disabilities Act was signed in 1990, demanding greater accessibility for disabled people. For years accessibility in Broadway theaters has been a challenge, with issues ranging from a limited number of wheelchair accessible seats inside theaters to a lack of box office housing. Broadway theater operators have long been committed to making their facilities more ADA compliant. Join Times theater reporter Michael Paulson in a conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda, see a performance of Shakespeare in the Park, and more as we explore the signs of hope in a transformed city. For a year, the Offstage series followed the theater until it closed. We were now watching his rebound. In 2003, the head of the organization Shubert said she had spent about $ 5 million to modernize 16 movie theaters to bring them into ADA compliance, following a recommendation from the U.S. Attorneys Office. What we did was a combination of coercion and volunteering, said Gerald Schoenfeld, president of the organization at the time. We were a willing accomplice. In 2014, the Nederlander Organization reached an agreement with the United States attorney’s office to modernize nine facilities after the attorney’s office filed a complaint. The company has agreed to provide 70 additional wheelchair accessible seating and 134 additional aisle transfer seating, and to remove more than 500 accessibility barriers in its theaters.

In general, for facilities built after the ADA came into effect in the 1990s, accessibility barriers should be removed when easily possible, according to the United States Attorneys Office. . The announcement of the settlement with Jujamcyn came as Broadway and other theater districts around the world prepared to reopen after pandemic restrictions forced many to temporarily close. Some shows responded by offering a streaming version of their in-person productions, allowing ticket holders to watch and listen to from home, a boon to those who found the in-person productions inaccessible. But as more people were getting vaccinated and pandemic restrictions were relaxed, emissions returned to their respective stages. (The first show returned to Broadway last month, with Bruce Springsteen dazzling over 1,700 spectators with music and storytelling for two hours at the St. James Theater.) And the return to more in-person performances in theaters has rekindled concerns about the accessibility of theaters and fears that accessibility in the era of the pandemic may be lost. In New York, theater operators said they were making strides to improve the in-person experience for those who need help. In 2018, New York City announced that it would offer grants to Off Broadway and other small theaters to install software that allows customers to keep up with low-light smartphones and tablets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/13/arts/broadway-theaters-wheelchair-access.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos