Tiger Shroff vs Disha Patani vs Jackie Shroff: Krishna Shroff predicts who will win this dance

With his circular kicks and incredible agility, have you ever wondered why Tiger Shroff didn’t try the sport before the movies? As Tiger’s sister and daughter of actor Jackie Shroff, Krishna Shroff reveals, sport has always been the young actor’s first choice, with Bollywood as a “fallback” option.

“I don’t think Tiger ever wanted to be an actor. He wanted a career in sports,” Krishna said, adding that “acting was something he fell back on. always in his head. “

Krishna agrees that the decision to become an actor “worked so amazingly for him.” “He absolutely kills him. He is so happy to do what he does, ”she said of her brother.

But we wondered what took Krishna away from the world of cinema. “Bollywood didn’t seem like a place for me. Maybe when I’m old and bored, I’ll give it a try. At the moment, I have a lot of things that excite me and excite me. I don’t like putting my eggs in one basket. I like to explore and do different things. Seeing my brother do the same, dive into the world of music and explore his passion, it’s inspiring. It motivates me to do something different. So Bollywood is not even on my radar, ”she said.

However, she is sure that a collaboration with Tiger is quite possible in the future, “You would probably see me collaborate on a song with Tiger before you see me in a movie with him. I think I have a good voice. but I did not dare to sing in front of anyone.

But growing up, how did she deal with the pressure of being Jackie’s daughter? “Can you imagine growing up with Tiger Shroff as your older brother?” The amount of pressure and wait. Having to live up to not only Jackie Shroff’s standard but also that of Tiger Shroff is just plain foolish. It is incomparable. When asked if she thought she would be compared to Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff after her on-screen debut with her recently released track “Kinni Kinni Vaari”, Krishna said the comparisons would have been “unfair” .

“What my father has created for himself and has done to this day is unmatched. What Tiger has done in such a short time is so impressive. So it is not fair to compare Tiger with our father or me with one of the two. We are both different individuals. I have chosen my own path, which is similar but different. There is room for everyone. So people should live and let live, ”replied the 28-year-old.

Krishna also admitted that she does not watch Hindi movies or listen to Hindi music.

“The only Bollywood movies I have watched are my father’s. Back then my parents would put me to bed and think I was asleep, but I would sneak out, go to my grandmother’s room late at night. She and I would put on my dad’s movies and watch them together. Now Tiger has taken that over. Now you will only see me watching his films. I am so stunned by everything he does. He is so different. There is no one like him. I’m just looking for inspiration from him, ”admitted Krishna.

“Until today, I would say there is no actor like Jackie Shroff. When it comes to emotion, my dad is the best. I loved him in Brothers. He was so performed his role well. As for Tiger, it’s hard to choose one but I loved Baaghi 2 for its story. I watched the movie when it premiered. Ten minutes later I was sobbing, which doesn’t happen often with me. It also happened with war. I think in War the director gave him a character that had a scope to play, “Krisha told us of her favorite Tiger performances. and Jackie Shroff.

On a lighter note, we asked who was likely to win a dance battle – Krishna, Tiger, Disha Patani or Jackie Shroff – “One hundred percent daddy. Not because he’s the best dancer, Tiger is gifted on another level, but daddy can let go, be free and not be disturbed by what people think of him, ”laughed Krishna.

Before concluding the conversation, we asked Krishna about the pressures of being a child star. “People talk about nepotism and how star kids have it all on a silver platter. We do, I agree. But once you have it, it’s hard to keep it. There are so many expectations (from the star kids). People expect you to be great because of the legacy your parents had before you, which is unfair. I don’t blame people for thinking it’s easy, but they have to understand that even though we have opportunities, it takes a lot of work to create our own identity and move away from the massive legacy of our parents, ”he said. Krishna said as she signed.