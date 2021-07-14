Eight Muslim Bollywood actors adopting Hindu names





Recently, Bollywood actor Ulmira Mutondokar educated BJP frontman Arun Yadaf by despising late actor Dilip Kumar in a tweet commemorating his death. “The death of Mohammad Yusuf Khan (Dip Kumar), who made money by maintaining the Hindu name in the film world, is an irreparable loss for the Indian film industry,” Yadav said. , Caught a jibe in a late legend. In response, Muttondkar tweeted that he was “embarrassed”. I agree that the name change should not be underestimated, but keep in mind that Kumar was not the only Islamic actor to change his name when he entered the performing arts profession. The Indian film industry has seen swarms of stars changing their original names for trendy times and places because they are old-fashioned or unattractive. The real reason is perhaps best known to them. Here is a list of famous Muslim Bollywood personalities who have achieved fame. 1. Meena Kumari (Mahjabeen Bano) If Kumar was the king of tragedy, Mina Kumari was the queen of tragedy. Born in 1933 as Mahajabine Bano, the actor was renamed “Baby Mina” in 1939 when he played the role of a child actor of director Vijay Bhatt. Her name later changed to Mina Kumari. 2. Dilip Kumar (Muhammad Yusuf Khan) Kumar was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan to a Pashtun family in Peshawar, Pakistan. He joined Bollywood after supporting Bombay Torquay’s screenplay division. There he met Devika Rani, who demanded that he change his name to Dilip Kumar. Following this, he Jwar bhata The rest is history. 3. Madhubala (Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi) Born in 1933 to a Pashtun family in Swabi, Pakistan, under the name Mumtazje Handeravi, Madhubala is nicknamed “Venus of Indian Cinema” because of her beauty and elegance, and is also considered “the beauty of tragedy. “. I did. 4. Sanjay (Shaa Abbas Khan) Shah Abbas Khan started out using Sanjay’s name in films such as: Dosti, Haqeeqat And Dus LakhAfter that, he suffixed the name on the screen with “Kahn”. Sanjay rose to prominent actor and director in the 60s, 70s and 80s. 5. Arjun (Philoz Khan) Born as Philoz Khan, Arjuna is best known for playing the character of Arjuna in Mahabharata, an ancient Indian epic that was televised by BR Chopra. His success in his production was titled MahabaratHe came to adopt his name on the screen. 6. Jagdeep (Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffery) Comedian Jagdeep’s birth name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffery. He has appeared in over 400 films and began his career as a child actor of director BR Chopra. Afsana However, at the request of director Bimalroy in 1951, he changed his name to Jagdeep while playing Dobigazamin. 7. Jayant (Zakariakan) Born in 1915 to a Pashtun family in Peshawar, Zakaria Khan Larchita (1935). He was renamed by director producer Vijay Bhatt and became known as Jayant. He is also the father of popular actor Amjad Khan. 8. Acts (Hamid Ali Khan) Born Hamid Ali Khan, Agit took on the challenge of acting in a film. KurkushetraHe used his real name. But during the production of his film Bekasoor, Its director, K Amanas, gave it the name “Agit”. Acts was popular for its villain in Bollywood. Is there anything to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

