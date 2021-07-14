Entertainment
Jefferson County Fair Sees High Visitor Attendance Amid Hot, Threatening Storms for Opening Day | Arts and entertainment
WATERTOWN Braving the heat and threat of upcoming storms, visitors on Tuesday were able to enjoy rides, food and in-person entertainment at the Jefferson County Fair for the first time since 2019.
Billed as the oldest show in the United States, it made its triumphant return to the Alex T. Duffy Exhibition Center on Tuesday for its 204th continuous year, which he is able to say thanks to the show hosted a virtual event for the last time. year.
The fair, canceled last year at the hands of COVID-19, runs until Sunday. New this year is the performance of The Flying Wallendas Family Circus, which will give two shows a day and three on Friday and Saturday.
One thing was assured on Tuesday: vendors and festival-goers are happy to be back. Guests can once again indulge in their favorite fair trade foods like funnel cake, chicken fillets, loaded waffles, gyroscope and more.
Kettle corn is also on the menu, from the North Pole in this case, also known as Boonville.
The portrait painters of Mr. and Mrs. Kris Kringle, also known as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, Vernon L. Phillips and Bonnie S. Williams, have been selling their kettle corn at the Jefferson County Fair for 15 years with Kris Kettle Kringle Korn.
We have other friends, sellers here, so it’s nice to see them again, Mr Phillips said. Everyone wants to go out and find some normalcy.
Ms Williams said events like the Jefferson County Fair are important in the community to keep mom and pop small businesses, as well as artisans and vendors. Sitting on the Midway on Tuesday afternoon, she introduced people to the smallest elf behind the kettle corn operation: Teddy Bear the Yorkshire Terrier.
According to Mr. Phillips, the North Pole is too cold to make a pot of corn, and other than that, the elves would surely burn it. Kris Kringle Kettle Korn sells both original kettle corn, as well as novelty flavors, which are sure to appeal to those looking for a treat. Mr Phillips said it could even be frozen in the bags and enjoyed months later, as fresh as the day it was made.
This year’s fair sponsors include, but are not limited to, FX Caprara Honda, Midas, Watertown Savings Bank, Cheney Tire, Stewarts Shops and Renzi Foodservice. Parking in the Jefferson Community College parking lot is free and visitors to the fair can take a streetcar to the fair, or there is a $ 5 fee associated with parking on the fair grounds. Construction hours during the fair will be 10:00 am to 9:30 pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10:00 am to 6:30 pm Sunday.
The firefighters’ parade was supposed to take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but due to the threat of impending storms, the opening ceremony of the fairs and the firefighter parade have been postponed. Instead, it is slated to be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Locals Rob and Jessica Chapman arrived at the fair on Tuesday with their two children Evan, 6, and Charlotte, 2, as well as friend Evans Gage, 7. Ms Chapman said they were happy to go to the fair and get the kids out of the house.
Charlotte, being so young, had never experienced anything like this before, having lived most of her life so far during the COVID period.
According to Chapman, he and his wife enjoy fair trade food the most, but the kids were all eager to get on the rides.
What Evan was looking forward to the most was the spinning roller coaster, Charlotte wanted to take a ride with puppies, and Gage wanted to go on the dragon roller coaster. Charlotte, so invested in everything that was going on at the fair, defected slightly from her group to walk towards the merry-go-round, anxious to try everything she could.
Erika K. Bondurant also took advantage of the good weather to bring her son Forrest, who will be 5 in August, to the fair for the first time on Tuesday. Before jumping on the rides, he had his face painted with a partial Spiderman mask.
He was excited for the rides, she said. He didn’t care which one would be the first he went on, but he saw this Ferris wheel and it’s probably the one he noticed the most.
Entrance to the fair is free, with unlimited merry-go-round bracelets available for $ 25 or $ 30 on Saturdays without military ID. Along with various vendors, food and rides, the fair features chainsaw sculptor Jennifer Black, who will perform four shows each day at noon, 2:30, 5:30 and 8 p.m. The Stony Roberts Demolition Derby will be held Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Chee Chee the Clown will be there to entertain guests with balloon creations.
Daily events include agriculture in the north of the country, a fire safety exhibit, a military exhibit, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and more. This year’s contests include a plane toss contest and basket bingo on Wednesday, a celebrity ball toss and milk handout on Thursday, a poolside hoop contest and ice cream tasting contest. Friday, a cow chip contest on Saturday and a cupcake contest on Sunday.
New Jefferson County Fair vendors Amy and Bill McMullen of The Vinyl Image sell items like clocks and art silhouettes made from vinyl records. Both are growing and will be sold at several fairs this year, but the Jefferson County Fair is their first of the season. They said they hope the rain stops while they are there and see how the week goes.
Megan L. Payne and Matt J. Peacock enjoyed the rides the fair had to offer on Tuesday, such as the Scrambler.
It’s just good to be back here, Mr Peacock said. We had been the last time it was here, and being locked out for so long, it’s nice to do things again.
Ms Payne said she enjoys doing rides and feeling like a kid again and it’s nice to have a little fun after such a stressful year.
I think it’s very important to bring people together, especially with precautions where we can feel safe outside, Ms. Payne said. I’ve been (to the fair) my whole life, and it’s so sad we didn’t go last year.
More information about the fair, as well as a daily program of events, can be found at: www.jeffcofair.org. The schedule is subject to change without notice.
