Entertainment
The most obscure articles in the Ohio budget
ThroughTyler Buchanan
The new state budget allocates billions of dollars to necessary utilities, but you have to turn to page 1,326 to find the part on buying take-out cocktails.
Nestled between groundbreaking investments in high-speed internet and children’s services, this provision allows Ohio residents to purchase beverages for off-premises consumption, as long as the beverage is no more alcoholic than usual. is normally served there.
When it comes to thestate budget of $ 74 billion over two years, which spans 2,438 full pages, there are a lot of obscure items like take out cocktails. In addition to allocating state resources to schools, infrastructure and other public needs,the budgetserves as a catch-all for an endless array of policy changes.
In many of these cases, the changes apparently have no fiscal impact on state government. An example includes the budget changing the title from Deputy Auditor of State to Deputy Auditor in Head of State.
Nonetheless, some of these obscure budget items can still impact your life:
Well received.Going forward, public libraries are required to provide residents of Ohio with free photocopies of their driver’s licenses, learning permits, or other state identification cards.State Library Board, page 1,108.
This plate is history.The budget removes the license plate from Ohio Geology, the proceeds of which were spent on geological research and educational materials in Ohio schools. (For what it’s worth, the plate isn’t even currently issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.)Department of Natural Resources, pages 440-441.
Cut on top of the rest?Ohio residents must pass an exam to teach at a barber school. Failure of the exam meant that we had to wait a year before trying again, but the budget removes that waiting period.Cosmetology and Barber Advice, page 1,400.
Prayer answered.It is normally illegal to bring alcohol into a prison. The budget provides an exemption for religious figures bringing small amounts of sacramental wine for inmates to consume.Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, page 625.
Party like it’s 1776.The year 2026 will mark 250 years since the declaration of independence, and the new Ohio Commission for the Semi-Fiftieth Anniversary of the United States will plan the festivities in advance. The 30-member commission has until September 2022 to submit a detailed ideas report to the governor.Ohio History Connection, pages 265-268.
Bingo! Bingo!The word bingo appears in the budget bill a total of 685 times. The first is a provision legalizing electronic charity bingo in the halls of brothers and veterans. The budget also removes the ban on the sale of alcohol during bingo games. Another obscure provision deals with youth athletic park organizations. Currently, playing fields maintained by these organizations must be used for at least 100 days in any given year for the organization to obtain a bingo license. The budget removes this 100-day-per-year requirement.Attorney General and Liquor Control Commission, many pages throughout the budget.
Tiring.Property owners can currently have up to 5,000 used tires removed from their property free of charge, as long as the owner is not responsible for the presence of the tires in the first place. The budget brings this tire reduction program to 10,000 scrap tires.Environmental Protection Agency, page 1160.
Pay off your debts.When a person wins $ 5,000 or more in the lottery, the state withholds all the money they owe in unpaid taxes. The budget reduces this holdback threshold to just $ 600 for lottery and casino winnings. The state will also verify whether winners owe child / spousal support.Attorney General, pages 1,254 and 1,259.
Drink.The budget requires newly constructed schools to install at least one water bottle filling station in or near cafeterias, gymnasiums, outdoor recreation areas, or any other high traffic area.Ohio Facility Building Commission, page 1,013.
Politically correct language.LGBTQ + couples can adopt children in Ohio, and Governor Mike DeWine wanted the existing adoption language to replace the term husband and wife with legally married couple. Lawmakers removed this change. Separately, the budget allows the state government to continue to refer to the supplementary nutrition assistance program as food stamps.Department of Employment and Family Services, page 2 186.
The big screen.Ohio offers a tax credit for movies shot here or Broadway shows played here on tour. From now on, only the production companies concerned and not the production entrepreneurs are eligible for the tax credit.Department of Taxation, page 172.
Time for vegetables.Farmers’ markets will no longer have to register with the state director of agriculture to operate, although markets are still subject to local health inspections.Ministry of Agriculture, pages 1134 and 1137.
Mining for the experience.The current law sets out a number of requirements for becoming a mining inspector. The budget removes many of those requirements, including the requirement that a person have two years of experience in an underground coal mine in Ohio in order to be an underground coal mine inspector.Department of Natural Resources, pages 481-482.
Earth ho!Ohio boaters are currently required to report boat accidents to the head of the Parks and Boats Division if the accident causes $ 500 in damage. The budget increases this reporting threshold to $ 1,000.Department of Natural Resources, pages 474-475.
This article was republished with permission from the Ohio Capital Journal. To learn more about Ohio’s new policies, visitwww.ohiocapitaljournal.com.
