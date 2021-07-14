Bollywood male superstars envision fame on OTT, but where are the best actresses?





The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our lives in several ways and one of them is the way we watch movies. OTT platforms are the new theaters for moviegoers… we meant moviegoers – you don’t have to go anywhere now to watch movies except from room to room in your house. As your viewing experience has evolved, so has the content. Bollywood’s Manoj Bajpayees, Ayushmann Khurranas and Pankaj Tripathis replaced the Khans – Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir. There are more films with actresses as the protagonists, but A-listers have stayed away so far. Movies have gotten shorter, and some are just a collection of short films put together – an anthology. Trending web series, and are hot favorites. Potboilers and mass artists have given way to subtle and more meaningful cinema. Don’t worry, the old movies are there too. In this series, OTT Trends, News18 examines how streaming platforms have redefined Indian cinema, blurred the lines between mainstream and indie, crossed language barriers, made actors into stars and, most importantly, brought entertainment to life. at hand. From Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan to Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor, several male Bollywood superstars are drawn to OTT platforms with higher production values, wider opportunities and high salaries. As Akshay Kumar prepares for his web debut with Amazon Prime Video series, tentatively titled The End, Shahid Kapoor will shortly begin filming his next digital project with The Family Man creators Raj Nidimuro and Krishna. DK. Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, will make his web-series debut with the Hindi-language remake of British series Luther. The series, titled Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, will see Devgn in an intense and gritty avatar. Elsewhere, Hrithik Roshan was cast for the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of UK show The Night Manager. The actor would play the role of Jonathan Pine, played by Tom Hiddleston in the original. However, prominent Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut, among others, have not yet explored the platform or signed. officially a web project. This is surprising because the platform has attracted a swarm of male Bollywood superstars and top Hollywood talent. Hollywood’s best actresses including Jennifer Aniston (Good Morning America), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Julia Roberts (Homecoming) and Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies and The Undoing) have all stepped into the medium and shows they seem to be doing very well. They all said they were drawn to the web because it offered women more diverse opportunities than traditionally male-dominated Hollywood studios. In a 2019 interview, Kareena, whose actor-husband Saif Ali Khan was the first mainstream Bollywood actor to make the OTT change with Netflix’s holy games, said she wanted to explore the platform but hadn’t found anything interesting yet. “Saif is a brave actor and I don’t think there will be another Saif. After working for 25 years, he’s been a game-changer with Sacred Games. His choices are different, whether it’s Laal Kaptaan, Tanhaji or web series. I have big shoes to fill if I ever make my debut on a digital platform. But at the moment, I don’t have any great OTT offers, “Kareena said. It may be noted that Anushka Sharma produced one of India’s most critically acclaimed web series Paatal Lok under her Clean Slate Filmz banner, but the actress is yet to announce her lead role in a digital project. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have also established their own production houses under which they have supported a number of film projects, but none of them have so far revealed plans to venture into space. OTT. While Deepika produced a groundbreaking Chhapaak film under her Ka Productions, Alia is funding her upcoming Darlings film through Eternal Sunshine Productions. Additionally, it has been reported that Shraddha Kapoor will be making his digital debut with a “great drama focused on women”. The buzz was that the series was scaled up for an OTT platform and would rest completely on Shraddha’s shoulders. But the news quickly fizzled out. On the contrary, other actresses like Radhika Apte (Sacred Games and Ghoul), Kiara Advani (Lust Stories and Guilty), Rasika Dugal (Delhi Crime and Mirzapur), Sayani Gupta (Inside Edge) and Kirti Kulhari (Bard of Blood and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors) have long recognized the potential of OTT platforms. The list of great web projects, and the actresses who run them, is long to say the least. They’ve previously discussed how the medium has given them the opportunity to try their hand at something that’s not ordinary and provide a more nuanced, layered portrayal of a character. Most recently, actress Ananya Panday, an emerging movie star with films like Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli, expressed her desire to venture onto the web and its positive development. “I’m definitely a frenzy watcher and love watching series. I loved ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’ which I thought was awesome. I think there are so many different stories to tell and I’m pretty platform independent and don’t have to do a certain type of work. I just want to tell good stories and I think even in general it changes a lot. I feel like now audiences will be able to see a lot of their favorite actors, even on OTT, ”she told us. With some of the best writing going on in the digital space today and the viewing habit of people around the world changing drastically with the unprecedented shutdown of theaters amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope women Bollywood A-listers will make this leap of faith soon. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

