Fiona Shaw: I came to Hollywood at 28 and they said to me: You are very old | TV & radio

THere’s a man outside doing something at the windows of Fiona Shaw’s house in London, and he seems to be following her from room to room. No sooner did she laugh, she apologized, picked up her laptop (was speaking on Zoom) and sought peace other than scratching, touching the top of a ladder appears again, and her face crumbles. profile behind her.

Not surprising. I also want to follow Shaw everywhere. She is such a fun and stimulating company. She can go from references to Freud to perfect interpretations of Yeats lines learned in childhood, and makes some nice observations: describing lunch with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, she says the creator of Fleabag is like April or May. She blooms on all fronts, all her fingers are light green. Even the man who works on Shaw’s windows is compared to something Rapunzel. She seems to enjoy everything.

I’m as excited as when I first left drama school and was having a wonderful time, says Shaw. She has long been considered one of the most exciting stage actresses of her generation, but in recent years Shaw has created a thriving television career. In Killing Eve, she plays cool MI6 agent Carolyn Martens (she won a Bafta for it), and Waller-Bridge created the role of a therapist in Fleabag’s second series especially for her.

Shaw is in the second series of Baptist, the spin-off series about French detective Julien Baptiste (played by Tchky Karyo), which was first seen in the 2014 BBC drama The Missing. Shaw plays Emma Chambers, the British Ambassador to Hungary. The character is similar to Carolyn, in that they are both self-sufficient, sharp, and capable upper-middle-class English women (shaw so brilliantly gifted for this that it’s strange to hear her speak with her sweet Irish accent). But, while Carolyn seems to be largely in control of her world, Emma is plunged into chaos following the disappearance of her husband and two sons while they are all on a ski vacation.

The show is ruthless with Tchky Karyo in Baptiste. Photograph: Des Willie / BBC / Two Brothers Productions

Shaw loved that Emma wasn’t such a good mother. I think it’s good writing because it’s more interesting than [her being] a heroine. She is a little cold, a little distant and absorbed by work, and a little unknown to her children. Part of the emotional journey of it is that she discovers her own passion for her children. It is not someone who stands in his position of power, it is the opposite, and it is always good.

The series switches between timelines and by the end of the first episode, it’s clear that Emma has been pushed to the breaking point. There is irony, there is hindsight. Much of it is chess. In Northern Europe where we work really hard all the time I’m not sure it’s really about productivity, maybe it’s more about puritanism as other countries seem to be getting things done. and live a much sweeter life. Emma is one of those people who is almost always turned on, bowels tight with tension. She sorts things all the time and can’t sort [what happens to her family] outside.

Christian ethics dominate in the West: that if you do good things, good things happen but it is not like that

I hesitate to talk about it, but there are inevitable similarities between the loss of Emma in Baptiste and the trauma suffered by Shaw’s wife. Sonali Deraniyagala, an economist, lost her entire family, two sons, husband and parents in the 2004 tsunami. The couple met after Shaw read Deraniyagalas’ devastating memoir, Wave.

Did Deraniyagalas’ unfathomable loss make Shaw think twice about taking on this role? Yes, she said right away. After a long pause, she speaks very cautiously: I am delicate, on behalf of Sonalis. How can I explain it? I live with someone who has had a huge tragedy in their life, possibly anyone’s greatest tragedy [one has] never met, really. So, of course, it’s there, but you don’t undermine your life that way. And, she points out, I think what happened to Sonali is worse.

There is sorrow, says Shaw, and then there is catastrophic sorrow. Were all going to grieve. But catastrophic grief has catastrophic effects on people. If Sonali teaches me anything, then the worst can happen. Instead of saying, why me ?, why not me? She was very worried, at the worst of the pandemic, [about] the cavalier belief of the people that it would not affect them. Doctors who had to treat reckless people were a source of concern, as we shouldn’t put anyone else in danger.

Fiction, Shaw says, is there to shed light on the darkness. What I love about the Baptiste series is that it is ruthless. I always thought the Greeks got it right. Christian ethics still dominate in the West that if you do good things then good things happen. But it’s not like that, it’s random and it’s terrifying.

Acting Royalty Shaw in the title role of Richard II, directed by Deborah Warner, at the National Theater in 1995. Photograph: Tristram Kenton / The Guardian

Charming and intelligent Shaw would have made a good ambassador in real life. She’s met quite a few, she says, mostly Irish, as she’s such a beloved export and is a regular guest on things and knows how difficult it can be. I think it’s a life of terrible disruption. And I would have thought that in the last couple of years being the British Ambassador to Europe must have been one of the most impossible jobs, where they have to pledge allegiance to those countries at one point, and then in the next moment, dismantle allegiance. If a diplomat leads an itinerant life, so does an actor who works. For a long time, I didn’t take root, says Shaw. I was always away, and when I think about it, it tires me to think how much I was away.

Shaw grew up in Cork, the second child of four and the only daughter. She loved poetry and often won awards for reciting it in school. It was very stimulating spoken language that was much taller than me, she said. My mom was such a huge personality at home that it was probably in school that I was more of a personality, says Shaw, whose mother is now 90. But we were still doing poems or quotes, there was good conversation at the table and everyone was reading, but not in a shy manner. There was also a lot of rugby.

Her father, an ophthalmic consultant, insisted that she go to college; she studied philosophy but continued to play. I used to go to these festivals and show off a lot, she laughs. Dreadful pieces from the 60s but brilliant roles. At 21, she moved to the UK to attend Rada, then went first to the National Theater and then to the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Around the same time, she began appearing in films, directing My Left Foot and Mountains on the Moon. Then, she said, I came to Hollywood and they said: You are very old. I remember thinking, shit, this is bad. She was 28 years old. His next film, Three men and a little lady, in which she played a clumsy school principal, completely ended my film career, she laughs.

It was not a great ordeal that she cherished in the theater, it was there that her passion was; the movie world couldn’t see much after her comedy turn as an eccentric Englishman (although she did return, triumphantly, as Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter films). I think maybe I also thought that cinema had something to do with being pretty. One eyebrow raised. Maybe I wasn’t wrong either. I didn’t want to go to this party where I wouldn’t be chosen. Their loss.

Triple triumph with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jodie Comer and their Baftas for Killing Eve, in 2019. Photograph: David Fisher / BAFTA / REX / Shutterstock

Shaw’s theatrical work included a long collaboration with director Deborah Warner, most notably, Shaw played Richard II and performed some of the meatier roles such as Hedda Gabler and Medea. In 2013, she was playing on Broadway in The Testament of Mary; she looked up and literally saw her name in the lights. I remember thinking it was like doiiinnng [she makes a gong-clashing sound] as you can get it. She smiles. And feel tired.

A little exhausted, she craves a new kind of challenge, and embarks on the production of operas, more acclaimed by critics. Living a more sedentary life also allowed her to be available for TV work, perfectly in sync with the television revolution and the creation of better roles for older women. Their function isn’t just to be moms, says Shaw. I have been sent wonderful things from America recently, which I may or may not do, depending on whether I have ever been allowed to leave our country. She is currently shooting the Star Wars spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney +, and then there’s the final Killing Eve series.