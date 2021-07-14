Entertainment
Britney Spears Conservatorship: will she ask to end it?
Three weeks after Britney Spears denounced the guardianship which has long controlled her life as abusive in a heated speech to a judge in Los Angeles, the case is expected to return to the courtroom on Wednesday.
There is a lot to discuss.
Since the June 23 hearing, there has been a flurry of court records by those involved in the management of the Guardianship that oversees both her and her estate. The singer’s father, James P. Spears, who has controlled his daughter’s finances since 2008, has called for an investigation into numerous of Ms Spears’ allegations and, according to rival lawyers, has sought to blame her complaints on other. Jodi Montgomery, a professional restaurateur who took over Ms Spearss’s personal care from her father in 2019, has pushed back the blame.
And several actors, including longtime lawyer Ms Spearss, have expressed their wish to end their involvement in the case as she seeks to hire a leading firm that could help her end the the arrangement.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. PDT in Los Angeles.
Here are five issues that could be addressed.
1. Will the Court investigate Ms. Spearss’s account?
Days after Ms Spears told court she had been abused under her guardianship, claiming she was forced to take mood-stabilizing drugs and was prevented from removing her contraceptive, rejecting the responsibility for his treatment on his management team, his caretakers and family his father has called for an investigation.
Mr. Spears has been a key player in the arrangement from the start. In 2008, he filed an application to take control of the singer’s business and personal affairs due to concerns about her mental health and potential drug addiction. In her speech, Ms Spears described her father as someone who had approval for everything in his life, saying he loved being in control.
In documents filed in court, Mr Spearss’s attorneys requested a hearing of the evidence on behalf of his daughters, in writing it is essential that the court confirm whether Ms Spearss’s testimony was accurate or not in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken. .
They also tried to push Mr Spears away from questions about his well-being, arguing that he was simply not involved in decisions related to Ms Spears’ personal care or medical or reproductive issues after the end of 2019. and that he had been prevented from communicating with her.
Ms Montgomery’s attorneys, whose jurisdiction includes Ms Spearss ‘mental health care, responded forcefully, calling Mr Spearss’ request procedurally flawed and totally inappropriate, as well as a thinly veiled attempt to clear his name .
Britney Spearss Legal Battle
Lawyers said any questions regarding Ms Montgomerys ‘tenure as curator would be addressed in a comprehensive care plan they were preparing with the singers’ medical team, which would also provide Ms Spears with a way to end her curatorial function of the person, because it unmistakably desires.
But if there was to be an investigation, Ms Montgomery has asked that she wait until Ms Spears has a lawyer who will fully represent her interests.
2. Who will represent Ms. Spears in the future?
In her speech, Ms Spears asked if her duty counsel for the past 13 years, Samuel D. Ingham III, had done enough to educate and support her. In a particularly shocking claim, Ms Spears said she was unaware that it was possible for her to file a petition to end the trusteeship.
Last week, Mr Ingham asked the court to step down from his post, a request which is pending approval by the judge in charge of the case, Brenda Penny. A law firm Mr Ingham had recently hired to assist him, Loeb & Loeb, also submitted a letter of resignation.
In 2008, Mr Ingham was appointed by the court after Ms Spears, who was hospitalized at the time, was found unable to hire her own lawyer by another judge. The court could make the same decision now, or allow Ms Spears to choose her own lawyer.
A lawyer for the singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, who is interested in the guardianship, also asked the court to allow the singer to choose her own lawyer, arguing that her daughter should not be held to a decision made in 2008: its capacity is certainly different today. The American Civil Liberties Union Monday submitted an amicus brief in support of the courts allowing Ms Spears to choose her next lawyer herself, potentially alongside neutral and trusted advisers.
Mathew S. Rosengart, a prominent Hollywood lawyer and former federal prosecutor, plans to attend the hearing to begin the process of taking office for Ms Spearss, according to a person briefed on the case. He would take a more aggressive approach and push for the end of the guardianship, the person said.
Ms Montgomery filed her own request for the court to appoint an ad litem guardian who would only be responsible for helping Ms Spears choose a new lawyer. The file indicated that Ms Spears had repeatedly and consistently asked Ms Montgomerys for help in locating one.
3. Who will be in charge of Ms. Spearss’s finances?
Ms Spearss’s fortune, now estimated at nearly $ 60 million, was controlled by her father (sometimes alongside a co-curator) for the duration of the guardianship; a wealth management company, Bessemer Trust, was named co-curator last year after Ms Spears asked for her father to be removed from his post.
About a week after the June 23 hearing, Bessemer Trust asked to resign from the arrangement, according to court documents, citing Ms Spearss’s criticism of the arrangement. Once the cabinet learned of Ms Spearss’s wish to end the trusteeship, the record indicated that Bessemer no longer wished to be involved.
The question for Judge Penny will be whether Mr Spears will be allowed to remain the sole registrar of Ms Spearss’s estate, despite a formal request from his attorney and now an emotional plea for him to be impeached.
4. Should Ms. Spearss’s curator have security?
Since Ms Spearss’ speech, there has been a marked increase in the number and severity of threatening messages directed against Ms Montgomery on social media, as well as other communications threatening violence or death against her, she said in a court file.
As a result, Ms Montgomery asked the court to require Ms Spears’ estate to pay for her security, if Mr Spears approves it. A court file in her name said Ms Montgomery sent the threats to the security company Mr Spears used and recommended that he maintain 24/7 protection.
Mr. Spears objected to this arrangement. In his own court file, lawyers claimed Ms. Montgomery’s security services would exceed $ 50,000 a month indefinitely, an expense he said was unreasonable. He also argued that such payments would set a standard in which Ms Spears would have to cover security costs for anyone receiving threats as a result of the high-profile case.
Ms Montgomery is not the only person involved in this wardship who has received threatening communications and / or death threats, Mr Spears’ lawyers wrote.
5. Is a request for the end of the guardianship in progress?
The legal machinations that followed the June 23 hearing all lead to the same question: Will Ms. Spears formally appeal to end the guardianship?
It was possible that the request was made within days of Ms Spearss’s address to court, but the resignation of her duty counsel made matters more difficult.
If the judge feels the singer is capable of choosing her new lawyer, the petition could be filed soon after that person has been approved by the judge. Then it’s possible that another person representing the guardianship, most likely Ms Spearss’s father, could object to the termination, triggering a trial before the judge makes a final decision.
In her remarks in court, Ms Spears repeatedly said that she wanted to end the guardianship without additional psychological assessments, which she had found overwhelming over the years. But it can be an uphill battle, especially if one of Ms Spearss’s Tories objects to ending the deal.
Chris Johnson, a California trust and estate attorney who has worked with guardianships and is not involved in the Spears case, said judges tend to rely heavily on the opinions of medical experts to decide whether to end a trusteeship and that Ms. Spears would. will likely need to be reassessed, perhaps before being allowed to hire own lawyer.
In many cases, it can be more difficult to get rid of a guardianship than to establish it in the first place, Mr Johnson said.
