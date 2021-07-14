Britney Spears Conservatorship: will she ask to end it?

Three weeks after Britney Spears denounced the guardianship which has long controlled her life as abusive in a heated speech to a judge in Los Angeles, the case is expected to return to the courtroom on Wednesday.

There is a lot to discuss.

Since the June 23 hearing, there has been a flurry of court records by those involved in the management of the Guardianship that oversees both her and her estate. The singer’s father, James P. Spears, who has controlled his daughter’s finances since 2008, has called for an investigation into numerous of Ms Spears’ allegations and, according to rival lawyers, has sought to blame her complaints on other. Jodi Montgomery, a professional restaurateur who took over Ms Spearss’s personal care from her father in 2019, has pushed back the blame.

And several actors, including longtime lawyer Ms Spearss, have expressed their wish to end their involvement in the case as she seeks to hire a leading firm that could help her end the the arrangement.