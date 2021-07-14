Dove Cameron always knew she wasn’t straight, even though Hollywood didn’t know it

Dove Cameron takes on real meaning and with this growth comes a skillful balance between confidentiality and transparency. In a new interview with Refinery29, the actress and singer has spoken of sharing parts of her life with the public, such as during her now famous Instagram Live in August 2020, in which she addressed her fans, saying she was super queer. Almost a year later, Dove covered Gay time, speaking at length about his bisexuality in his interview. According to Dove, this is only this cover that the world beyond her fan base understood that she was queer.

People need me to have a fucking megaphone, she said. I went out a year ago and thought that was going to be it. I didn’t know that no one knew.

Since celebrating her first Pride Month in public, Dove has made it clear in interviews that she always knew she wasn’t straight, but her decision to embrace her strange identity in the public eye. is an act of self-love.

With the dating process, it was about who I am as a whole rather than who I choose to date or sleep with, Dove said. Us weekly last month. I choose to love myself, to be who I am every day and not to change myself based on the room I am in. I don’t apologize for who I am.

Even though Doves’ bisexuality was something she had always understood, it was something Hollywood hadn’t considered. When I entered the industry there was so much performative femininity, especially around 2012, especially being blonde on Disney Channel, the old Liv & Maddie and Offspring star shared with R29. I had no chance.

Dove began his run on the Disney Channel at the age of 15, shortly after his father passed away. Although she was not forced to comply, she was also not necessarily encouraged to give up a direct identity. … There was a lot of male validation research, wasn’t there? In trying to please a big company like Disney, I never had a conversation with them about my sexuality, Dove explained. They never asked me to hide anything It’s more that people see me and go, Oh, woman, straight, straight, blonde. Who is going to look at me and guess the opposite? Everyone knew Kristen Stewart was gay. No one is going to think I’m gay. Nobody.

Last fall, Dove and Descendants 2 Co-star Thomas Doherty has ended their relationship after nearly four years together. As Dove enters a new chapter in her life by going out publicly, being single and dating, working on the new Apple TV + project. Schmigadoon! she focuses and identifies the parts of her life that she wants to protect from the public. I don’t need the world to know that I have been through endless dark soul nights, limitless periods of chronic depression, anxiety, trauma, loss and tragedy. I don’t need to stream it live, Dove said.

Dove has been in therapy since she was eight years old, after experiencing personal tragedy. Throughout her career, the starlet has been outspoken about mental health, therapy and using her platform to help what she calls a necessary revolution of consciousness, and reduce the stigma surrounding seeking mental health support.

I witnessed so much pain early in my life, and I remember thinking it’s so weird that we pretend pain doesn’t exist, Dove said. BeatRoute back in April. Like, every person is in this big secret, saying Were good, but, like, why? For who? What good is it when the person next door might be going through the same things? These conversations help people, so let’s have them! There is so much strength in vulnerability.

