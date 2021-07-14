Legally blonde at 20: it’s not a love story | Arts

Legally Blonde is iconic. It’s been 20 years and What, like it’s hard? is still cited. Harvard students will be used to mentioning their university only to hear Oh, as in Legally Blonde? as an answer. It’s fantastic.

For the uninitiated, Legally Blonde follows Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), who, when her boyfriend breaks up with her instead of proposing, decides to follow him to Harvard Law School to win him back. Naturally, drifts ensue and She learns the power to believe in herself and that it is possible to be both stereotypical blonde and intelligent.

Legally Blonde is often classified as a romantic comedy. While sometimes both romantic and comedic at times, this classification completely misses the point: Legally Blonde is no romance.

Take the opening scene: The viewer is introduced to the other Elles sorority members, showing how much they care about her and how excited they are about her impending engagement. Hoku’s Perfect Day plays in the background to hint that Elles perfect day is the idea of ​​marriage to her perfect boyfriend and the start of the rest of her life, the life everyone around her has always waited for. ‘she and that, until now, she has never questioned. It’s a very natural setup for a romance, but it’s a classic bad orientation. Likewise, They motivate throughout most of the film to win back boyfriend Warner (Matthew Davis), but that’s not really the point. When Elle realizes that Warner will never respect her (in the excellent party scene), she decides to succeed at Harvard for herself. Warner quickly becomes irrelevant.

They have another romantic relationship with recent graduate Emmett (Luke Wilson), who exists to give Elle the impetus to take herself seriously. He’s a nice addition and a good foil for Elles’s wealth (although that subplot really isn’t going anywhere), but the majority of their romantic relationship takes place offscreen. It would be weird for a romantic comedy, but, again, Legally Blonde is no romance.

Much more weight is given to her platonic relationships, such as her sisterhood friends. When presented with a seemingly odd goal to get into Harvard, they all applauded it. They didn’t doubt her. Elle’s new friendships in Cambridge show how women are to support each other and show Elle a genuine and kind person. Down below, when she needed the support of a professional rather than her peers, Elles’s teacher told her not to give up. This teacher quickly became the first adult she admired to truly believe in her. This is why this is the turning point. She’s not looking for her ex-boyfriend or her new love: she is fortified by her existing friendships and professional relationships with women.

This is also why She works as a character. It’s established in one of the first scenes that she’s really smart, but no one ever really expected her to be anything. Plus, She’s unabashedly hyper-feminine, and it shows people are making assumptions about her intellect because of it. While she has her stupid, callous moments, she also works very hard to be successful for herself. She’s a worthy protagonist because while she doesn’t change fundamentally, she’s growing up as a person after all, saving the day with her knowledge of hair care.

Thus, Legally Blonde is not a love story. This is an example of empowering women well done. And while female empowerment is often used as a buzzword whenever a female character is present, She’s an example of a prominent female character who has a real impact on the narrative. Still, it’s important to point out that Elle Woods is extraordinarily privileged: she’s a wealthy white woman with a massive support network. Being dismissed as a stupid blonde in no way compares to a form of actual systemic discrimination.

At the end of the movie, the song and motif of Elles Perfect Day returns, also with engagement imminent, but engagement is once again not the point at all. The start of the movie saw Elle settle down for the life that was drawn to her, and while there was nothing wrong with that life, that wasn’t what she really wanted. And so the ending is also about something bigger: It’s how proud she is of how far she has come and the massive achievement of succeeding in law school, which she ultimately chose. It is therefore fallacious to call its story a romance when it is much more about self-esteem and determination.

Ultimately, Legally Blonde is an uplifting film about believing in yourself and expecting more from yourself even when others don’t. And 20 years later, it still holds.



