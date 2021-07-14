Entertainment
Actor and martial arts legend Jackie Chan has said he hopes to become a member of the Communist Party, but some party members say they don’t want him
Hollywood martial arts legend Jackie Chan has expressed his desire to join the Chinese Communist Party.
Chan said he saw the “greatness” of the Communist Party in the way it “keeps its promises.”
Chan’s statement angered Chinese netizens, some of whom said his “moral faults” disqualified him from party membership.
Hollywood martial arts superstar Jackie Chan expressed his desire to become a full card member of the Chinese Communist Party.
Chan was speaking at a Beijing Symposium for Chinese Cinema last week and was asked about his take on Speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the centenary of the Communist Party.
“When I am abroad, I often say that I am proud to be Chinese. But I envy those who are members of the Chinese Communist Party. I also want to be a member of the Party,” Chan said in a statement. video seen by Insider.
“I can see the greatness of the Chinese Communist Party. It does what it says and keeps its promises. What they set out to do in 100 years, they achieved in decades,” he said. added.
Chan’s patriotism, however, has been snubbed by some commentators on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter. Weibo users have questioned Chan’s “moral character”, citing incidences of his infidelity and his his son Jaycee’s drug offenses, saying that would disqualify him from becoming a Party member.
“He might love the country and work hard, but he has character issues. It’s best if he doesn’t join the party,” said a user with ID Zhuozhuo Drolma.
Some Weibo users have criticized Chan’s lack of loyalty in his marriage. In a 2015 memoir, he admitted he had had an affair with actress Elaine Ng and had a child out of wedlock.
According to Chinese media China daily, the process of obtaining membership in the Communist Party involves a detailed vetting procedure that takes into account individual ideology, character and personal history.
Chan is currently not a member of the Communist Party. It is however delegated to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body of the Chinese government.
The martial arts star, however, did not hesitate to profess his allegiance to the Chinese government.
Chan was the center of the party massive 100th anniversary celebrations at the National Bird’s Nest Stadium in Beijing on June 28. There he carried out a rendition of “Defending the Yellow River”, a song from the time of the Sino-Japanese War.
He also expressed his support for Chinese repression on that of Hong Kong pro-democracy protests in 2019.
the South China Morning Post reported that Chan’s comments in Beijing again aroused the ire of Hong Kong fans, some of whom wrote on Twitter that they wished “not to enjoy every one of his films.”
Chan’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.
