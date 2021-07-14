Records, Fun Facts – The Hollywood Reporter

Entertainment
When the 73rd Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning, Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and several others were among the nominees who made history.
The nomination of Mj Rodriguez for his role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose is the first time a trans woman has been nominated in the lead actress category while Rosie Perez is only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the supporting actress category for her role in HBO Max The stewardess.
Among other historic nods, Bowen Yang became the first Chinese-American man to be nominated for the Supporting Actor category; Kristen Anderson Lopez Close To EGOT Status And Disney + Special Hamilton surpassed the current record for the number of actor nominations among nominated programs in the limited series / TV movie categories.
A few surprises were also in store with some of the nominations, including Courteney Cox who won an Emmy name for HBO Max. Friends: Reunion special after never receiving a nomination during his original decade-long spell; Stacey Abrams returned to the award race for a voiceover role, and Phylicia Rashad received a name that came amid her controversial comments on Bill Cosby’s release from prison.
The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19, live from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Cédric the Animator will be the host.
Below, Hollywood journalist brings together notable historical appointments and interesting facts.
Mr. J. Rodriguez
Nomination of Mj Rodriguez for his role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the drama FX Pose is the first time that a trans woman has been nominated in the lead actress category. The nomination also marks the third time that a trans actress has been nominated in an Acting Overall category, following Laverne Cox in 2014 for Guest Drama Actress for Orange is the new black and Rain Valdez in 2020 for a short comedy or dramatic actress for razor tongue.
If Rodriguez won in her individual category, she would be the first transgender person to win an acting Emmy. Rodriguez, who is also only the second Latina to be nominated for lead actress in a dramatic category following the nomination of Rita Moreno in 1975, is joined by her Pose co-starred Billy Porter as part of a small group of historic premieres for lead black actors. The two are among those who mark the first black actor nomination on the same show in the same year.
Rosie Perez
Nominated for her role as Megan Briscoe in HBO Max’s The stewardessRosie Perez became only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the Supporting Comedian category. Previously, Liz Torres was nominated in 1994 and 1995 for The John Larroquette show while Sofia Vergara was nominated three years in a row between 2010 and 2013 for Modern family.
Courteney Cox
Although Courteney Cox starred in the hit sitcom Friends for 10 seasons, Cox received her first nomination for the series for her work as an executive producer on the HBO special Max Friends: Reunion. The special was given a name for Best Variety Special (pre-recorded. Cox was the only cast member never to receive a nomination for his work on the series. During the NBC series, Jennifer Anniston performed received five nominations and Kudrow received six names. Meanwhile, Matt LeBlanc was nominated three times in the Lead Comedy Actor category, Matthew Perry received a Lead Comedy Actor nomination in 2002 and David Schwimmer received one nominee. supporting comedy actor in 1995. In total, the series received 62 Emmy nominations during its decade long.
Lovecraft Country
HBO Lovecraft Country stars Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett were both nominated for Outstanding Actor and Actress, respectively, in a Drama Series. Their nominations mark a historic moment as this year’s Emmy Awards are among the first times that a black lead actor and a black lead actress from the same drama series have been nominated in the same year.
The Walt Disney Company
Earning 146 nominations combined on ABC, Disney +, Freeform, FX Networks, Hulu and National Geographic, The Walt Disney Company surpassed its previous Emmy record of 145 in 2020. Disney + nearly quadrupled its nominations year over year, passing from 19 in its first outing to 71 for 2021.
Sterling K. Brown and Billy Porter
Stacey Abrams
Hamilton
The popular Broadway show made history with its release on Disney + becoming the second most nominated title in the limited or anthology series or movies category. In 2021, Hamilton won a total of seven nominations, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. for lead actor; Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff and Anthony Ramos for supporting actor; and Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo for the supporting actress. Groff, Goldsberry, Ramos and Soo are also among the nominees for the first time this year. If Goldsberry, in particular, wins, she will now be just a Tony Award away from an EGOT.
Hamilton is now second behind Ava DuVernay When they see us, which scored a total of eight acting nominations in 2019 under the most recent category naming conventions, and third overall after the original Roots. The 1977 series is the record holder for most artists of the same mini-series or limited series in a season with 13 acting nominations in total, winning this title when categories had different names.
RuPaul and RuPaul’s Drag Race
RuPaul won two nominations for RuPaul’s Drag Race in the competition program and host of a reality show or competition categories. If he wins both, he will equal Donald A. Morgan as the most awarded black performer at the Emmy.
Phylicia rashad
Phylicia Rashad received a nomination for her role as Carol “Mama C” Clarke on NBC’s It’s us. The nomination – which marks her third consecutive nomination for the role – is surprising given that it came amid Rashad’s controversial comments regarding Bill Cosby’s release from prison. Rashad, who got his first two names in 1985 and 1986 for his lead role in The Cosby Show, recently received a backlash after appearing to celebrate Cosby’s shocking release from prison. Rashad has also defended Cosby in the past, calling some of the claims against him “orchestrated” and “destruction of a legacy”. Following widespread backlash over her statement, Rashad issued a new statement in which she reiterated her full support for survivors of sexual assault.
Bowen Yang
Yang, with a previous nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series under his belt, has made history on several fronts. Not only is he the first player featured on Saturday Night Live to be nominated for an Emmy, but became the first Chinese-American male nominated for the supporting actor category.
Ted lasso
While the Apple TV + comedy didn’t beat 30 rockshe record for most nominations in a single year for a comedy, he set another record. With its 20 nominations, Ted lasso became the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, surpassing Joyprevious record of 19.
Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez
After songwriting duo Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez received two nominations for WandaVisionThe main theme of the music and the song “Agatha All Along”, Anderson Lopez is closer to achieving EGOT status. If she wins for the Disney / Marvel series, Anderson Lopez will be up to a Tony to join her husband Robert with EGOT status. Robert Anderson has previously won the Daytime Emmys for Pets and Tony Awards for Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon. The songwriting duo also won Oscars for Disney’s “Let It Go” songs. Frozen and Pixar’s “Remember Me” coco.
A previous version of this story misidentified the most nominated show in the limited or anthology series or film as being Hamilton. This is actually the 1977 limited series Roots for a total of 13 nominations under different category names, followed by When they see us, which received eight nominations across all actor categories in 2019.
