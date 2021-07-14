Records, Fun Facts – The Hollywood Reporter

When the 73rd Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning, Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and several others were among the nominees who made history.

The nomination of Mj Rodriguez for his role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose is the first time a trans woman has been nominated in the lead actress category while Rosie Perez is only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the supporting actress category for her role in HBO Max The stewardess.

Among other historic nods, Bowen Yang became the first Chinese-American man to be nominated for the Supporting Actor category; Kristen Anderson Lopez Close To EGOT Status And Disney + Special Hamilton surpassed the current record for the number of actor nominations among nominated programs in the limited series / TV movie categories.

A few surprises were also in store with some of the nominations, including Courteney Cox who won an Emmy name for HBO Max. Friends: Reunion special after never receiving a nomination during his original decade-long spell; Stacey Abrams returned to the award race for a voiceover role, and Phylicia Rashad received a name that came amid her controversial comments on Bill Cosby’s release from prison.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19, live from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Cédric the Animator will be the host.

Below, Hollywood journalist brings together notable historical appointments and interesting facts.

Mr. J. Rodriguez Nomination of Mj Rodriguez for his role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the drama FX Pose is the first time that a trans woman has been nominated in the lead actress category. The nomination also marks the third time that a trans actress has been nominated in an Acting Overall category, following Laverne Cox in 2014 for Guest Drama Actress for Orange is the new black and Rain Valdez in 2020 for a short comedy or dramatic actress for razor tongue. If Rodriguez won in her individual category, she would be the first transgender person to win an acting Emmy. Rodriguez, who is also only the second Latina to be nominated for lead actress in a dramatic category following the nomination of Rita Moreno in 1975, is joined by her Pose co-starred Billy Porter as part of a small group of historic premieres for lead black actors. The two are among those who mark the first black actor nomination on the same show in the same year.

Rosie Perez

Nominated for her role as Megan Briscoe in HBO Max’s The stewardessRosie Perez became only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the Supporting Comedian category. Previously, Liz Torres was nominated in 1994 and 1995 for The John Larroquette show while Sofia Vergara was nominated three years in a row between 2010 and 2013 for Modern family.

Courteney Cox

Although Courteney Cox starred in the hit sitcom Friends for 10 seasons, Cox received her first nomination for the series for her work as an executive producer on the HBO special Max Friends: Reunion. The special was given a name for Best Variety Special (pre-recorded. Cox was the only cast member never to receive a nomination for his work on the series. During the NBC series, Jennifer Anniston performed received five nominations and Kudrow received six names. Meanwhile, Matt LeBlanc was nominated three times in the Lead Comedy Actor category, Matthew Perry received a Lead Comedy Actor nomination in 2002 and David Schwimmer received one nominee. supporting comedy actor in 1995. In total, the series received 62 Emmy nominations during its decade long.

Lovecraft Country HBO Lovecraft Country stars Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett were both nominated for Outstanding Actor and Actress, respectively, in a Drama Series. Their nominations mark a historic moment as this year’s Emmy Awards are among the first times that a black lead actor and a black lead actress from the same drama series have been nominated in the same year.

The Walt Disney Company Earning 146 nominations combined on ABC, Disney +, Freeform, FX Networks, Hulu and National Geographic, The Walt Disney Company surpassed its previous Emmy record of 145 in 2020. Disney + nearly quadrupled its nominations year over year, passing from 19 in its first outing to 71 for 2021.

Sterling K. Brown and Billy Porter

Both It’s us star Sterling K. Brown and Pose star Billy Porter received nominations in the lead theater actor category. Porter had previously won the Emmy in 2019, with Brown also claiming the Dramatic Actor’s victory in 2017. If any of them won in the category, he would be recognized as the second black actor to do so after Bill Cosby won the series in 1968 I spy.

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams joins the myriad of TV stars nominated in this year’s Emmy race after receiving a name for outstanding voiceover performance for playing herself in the Black-ish: Special Election (Part 2). In the special episode, Abrams advises Dre (voiced by Anthony Anderson) to run for Congress. The nomination is not the first time Abrams has entered the awards race. His documentary Amazon Prime Video, All In: The struggle for democracy, which she produced, was slated to be an Oscar nominee and among the high-profile omissions of the 2021 Oscar nominations.

Hamilton

The popular Broadway show made history with its release on Disney + becoming the second most nominated title in the limited or anthology series or movies category. In 2021, Hamilton won a total of seven nominations, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. for lead actor; Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff and Anthony Ramos for supporting actor; and Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo for the supporting actress. Groff, Goldsberry, Ramos and Soo are also among the nominees for the first time this year. If Goldsberry, in particular, wins, she will now be just a Tony Award away from an EGOT. Hamilton is now second behind Ava DuVernay When they see us, which scored a total of eight acting nominations in 2019 under the most recent category naming conventions, and third overall after the original Roots. The 1977 series is the record holder for most artists of the same mini-series or limited series in a season with 13 acting nominations in total, winning this title when categories had different names.

RuPaul and RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul won two nominations for RuPaul’s Drag Race in the competition program and host of a reality show or competition categories. If he wins both, he will equal Donald A. Morgan as the most awarded black performer at the Emmy.