Black Widow: was the Natashas family photographed by Thanos?

The Black Widow movie takes place before the Thanos Snap that wiped out half the population, but was Natasha’s adoptive family among the victims?

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for Black Widow, now in theaters and on Disney + Privileged access.

Black Widowfinally tells the fragmented story of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in detail. Not only is her time in the Red Room explained, but viewers can also see the extended family she has had since her time as a child spy. The film features his adoptive mother, Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), father Alexei Shostakov (David Harbor) and sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Because the movie ends before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, this raises the question of whether or not Natasha’s family survived the Blip.

Black Widow explains the importance of Natasha’s vest in Infinity war as a gift from Yelena. It’s a subtle revelation that shows how much she loves her sister and how happy she is to rekindle this relationship. However, at the start of Avengers: Endgame, she does not wear the vest and she embarks on her avenger work. At first it’s implied it’s because she lost her teammates, but now the context can be even darker.

RELATED: Black Widow Had To Cut A Tonne Of Red Harbor Guardian Footage

While Natasha considers the Avengers to be the only family that took her in because they wanted to, she never fully opens up to them other than Clint Barton. Judging from their conversation about the family after her death, it appears she hasn’t told anyone about her adoptive family. Therefore, it stands to reason that while she took the time to research them, she likely did so without letting the team know. As a result, his desperation to find Thanos for the first time and his sudden dismay at learning that he destroyed the stones make even more sense. For Natasha, that means any hope of getting the herspy family back is truly dashed.

Avengers: Endgame continues to show in subtle ways how seriously Natasha takes the Time Heist mission without explaining herself. When Tony says he won’t help, it’s Natasha who tells him they need to take a stand. Plus, she and Hawkeye are both willing to die because they’d rather give their lives to bring their family back than live in a world without them. The only difference that might make Natasha harder is that Clint still has kids to raise, and she’s looking after them too. She also wants to give Yelena and her “parents” a chance to go from the people they were to the heroes she knows they can be.

RELATED: Black Widow: Forget Thanos & Odin, Red Guardian Could Be The MCU’s Worst Father

Black Widow also gives very brief clues suggesting that they may have been ripped off. For starters, Melina and Alexei are not seen again after they leave with the other widows and Dreykov’s daughter at the end of Black Widow. If Natasha had known they were alive, she could have called them immediately and the Widows helped her defend Earth during the Blip. Additionally, the post-credits scene shows Yelena at Natasha’s grave remorseful and hissing in hopes that she will hiss back. While it’s clear that she was going to be in mourning whether or not she survived the Snap, Yelena takes care of her sister’s grave in a way that indicates someone who never could tell her. goodbye. Additionally, if she was alive after the Blip, Natasha could have brought her immediately to the Avengers compound, where it’s safer.

Black Widow fills many voids for Natasha Romanoff in between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. However, the only question that is practically confirmed is that Natasha’s adoptive family is erased from existence. Looking back, the answer lies in Natasha’s behavior in End of Game. She’s much more desperate to take control of the situation and bring everyone back, and she’s more vulnerable than she has been since childhood. The theory gains credibility with Yelena’s desire to get her sister back in a way that implies that she never got to see her again after giving her the vest. When all the pieces are in place, it’s plausible that Natasha’s adoptive family probably didn’t survive the Blip.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, OT Fagbenle as Mason and Rachel Weisz in the role of Melina Vostokoff. The film is now in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access.

KEEP READING: VIDEO: Black Widow – Dark Avengers Who May Be Motivated By Death

The Suicide Squad pulls this Harley Quinn scene straight from the comics





About the Author