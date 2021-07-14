Gorgeous Girls of Ruthless Bollywood Villains





We all know several well-known people who rose to prominence in Bollywood by portraying the darker sides of society. Trying to recall the main components of a classic Bollywood masala movie from the past, you’ll notice that the protagonist, heroine, and most importantly, the antagonist are all there. However, these “ruthless” Bollywood villains are like any other person, a devoted parent and a devoted husband in everyday life. Let’s take a look at some of the stunning daughters of these cruel villains, who captivated our hearts with their brilliance and unmatched performance. Namrata Puri Amrish Puri, best known for his portrayals of antagonists in films like Mogambo, Dong, Balwant Rai, and many others, has captured many hearts. However, her gorgeous daughter, Namrata Puri, is a professional costume designer, seen on and off social media platforms. Pema Denzongpa Danny’s film career spans four decades and includes a Padma Shri award. He married Sikkimese princess Gawa Denzongpa and is the father of a girl named Pema. Although she comes from a “flimi” family, Pema prefers to stay away from the spotlight. She is a professional animator qualified in traditional animation, scriptwriting and graphic arts. Srishti kumar Kiran Kumar’s daughter Srishti Kumar works as a fashion designer and consultant. She graduated in Mass Communication and works as a stylist, salon consultant and look expert for fictional TV shows. Apart from all this, Shristi owns the jewelry and clothing brand “Sush & Shish”. And not to forget, she demonstrated her acting skills at the age of 15, on the Millie show. Divyanka Bedi Ranjeet is widely regarded as one of the most heinous villains of the 1970s and 1980s. At the same time, his charming daughter is a well-known fashion designer who also designed the costumes for Rael Padamsee’s Murder On The Menu play. . The story continues Prerna, Punita, Rakita Chopra Prem Chopra has starred in several films as a ruthless antagonist. Prem Chopra has three daughters: Rakita, Punita and Prerna. Rakita, his eldest daughter, is married to Rahul Nanda, screenwriter and creative director of advertising. Punita married Vikas Bhalla, singer and television actor. And the youngest daughter Prerna is married to Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi. Ritu Shivpuri The late prominent actor Om Shivpuri, a graduate of the National Drama School, has appeared in more than 175 Bollywood films, playing a variety of roles ranging from antagonists to supporting characters. He and his wife, Sudha Shivpuri, have a daughter, Ritu, an actress. She has made film appearances in Hum Sab Chor Hain, Aankhen and Aar Ya Paar. Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha, the daughter of Bollywood crime lord and infamous GoGo track master Shakti Kapoor, is a prominent figure in contemporary Bollywood. She inherited her acting talent from her father, Shakti Kapoor, who appeared in blockbuster films. She rose to prominence after her appearance in the hit movie Aashiqui 2. Bahl Pranutan Mohnish Bahl has played “villain” roles in films such as “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baaghi”, “Shola Aur Shabnam”, “Bol Radha Bol” and many more. Pranutan, her eldest daughter, made her acting debut in Salman Khan’s “Notebook”. Pinky sikand Pran, who has played a prominent villain in Indian cinema, is best known for his reddened pupils, icy tone, and distinctive smirk. This prominent actor raised the villain center stage starting in the 1960s. His daughter Pinky is married to Vivek Bhalla, a well-known businessman and social media pro. Ahlam Khan This does not require any justification! Amjad Khan’s iconic Gabbar Singh in the classic blockbuster “Sholay” is the most legendary negative character in Hindi cinema. The late actor was married to Shaila Khan and had a daughter named Ahlam. Ahlam made a different decision than his Bollywood colleagues. She has performed in many plays, including her own.

