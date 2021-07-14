Carl Clemons-Hopkins lands first Emmy name for ‘Hacks’, teases season 2 – Deadline





Hacks Actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins welcomed his first Emmy nomination with open arms. Their phone, off the hook with congratulatory messages and calls? Not really. “It’s been a crazy hour, I didn’t know my phone could make so much noise,” they told Deadline less than an hour after learning of their appointment. Clemons-Hopkins, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category, said facing Debora Vance’s assistant (Jean Smart) was a “real adventure.” “He’s a workaholic who just realizes he doesn’t have a personal life. Playing someone early in self-discovery was very interesting, especially someone so different from me, ”they added. Related story Emmys: HBO and HBO Max combine nominations to surpass Netflix as Disney and Apple make major awards statement Hacks follows Ava, Hannah Einbinder’s recently canceled comedy writer, as she takes on a new supporting role for comedian Deborah Vance. Co-stars Einbinder and Smart are also up for the Emmy Awards. The comedy series by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky highlights the mentorship and friendship that develops between the two actresses of different generations. Clemons-Hopkins said Smart’s wisdom and spirit extends offscreen, providing convenience to newcomers like themselves and Einbinder. Although Ava and Marcus share a distant acquaintance, Clemons-Hopkins said they and Einbinder are much closer in real life. “Very early on we realized that we were in the same boat and that we were going to help each other out and make it work. To see him have such a reward is a comfort but it was really a fun situation, especially producing it in the middle of ‘Covid-tine’, ”they added. The first season of Hacks ended on a cliffhanger with a nasty email that could put Ava in hot water again after regaining Deborah’s trust. While they’re not sure what exactly will happen between Ava and Deborah, Clemons-Hopkins has explained what Season 2 might look like for a newly promoted Marcus. “If you’ve ever been heartbroken and promoted you know you have to do something… I think the world is kind of completely open to him,” they said. “He has the job, but he’s actually engaged in his life now. Hope he has a whole montage and all that. I hope the people who brought it this far will take it even further in a beautiful way.

