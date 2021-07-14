Local actor and writer to put on autism-inspired play The Earthling in Pinson

By Crystal McGough

PINSON This weekend, people from the communities of Pinson, Clay and Trussville will have the opportunity to witness a unique theatrical performance: a play called The Earthling, written by award-winning Tennessee autistic playwright Catherine Burford. This particular performance is brought to the town of Pinson by local actress and writer Danyelle Small, who has lived in Clay her entire life.

Small was inspired to put on a performance of The Earthling after being diagnosed with autism in March 2021.

I’m curious whether or not I’ve had it for several years, she said. It’s really hard to be diagnosed as a woman with autism because usually people imagine a little boy in a kindergarten class crying and swinging around.

On the contrary, Small said the spectrum of autism is very broad and women tend to be misdiagnosed with depression, anxiety, and OCD because these disorders have similar symptoms.

I had to push really hard because it’s so hard to get diagnosed when you’re a woman, she said. I had to go to several doctors and then, earlier this year, I finally found someone who was listening to me.

Some symptoms Small noticed throughout her life that led her to suspect she was autistic included her calm nature and difficulty connecting with people and making friends, very specific particular interests, difficulty reading social signals and sensitivities to sound and light.

As I compared my experience to other autistic women, then basically talking about what they’ve been through, I was like, OK, that’s not just one thing for me, she said.

Small was diagnosed on March 1, which also happens to be National Disability Day of Mourning.

Disability Day Mourning is not about being upset about being disabled, Small said. It is in fact the fact that suicide rates are on the rise among disabled children of able-bodied parents, because they believe they are below. It’s just a day for people with disabilities to stand together. So it was a very interesting experience to finally have my diagnosis that day.

Even though some people in Smalls’ life couldn’t quite understand why it was so important for her, as a grown woman, to get a diagnosis, Small said validating her suspicions was liberating for her.

I was 20 when I was diagnosed and people would ask me why I wanted a diagnosis so hard since I was an adult and past the age that I could participate in any kind of intervention or help get some kind of assistance. , she said. But really, having the diagnosis was honestly one of the best feelings because I was able to realize that I am not broken. I’m not just a strange person; it’s just the way my brain works and it’s OK.

Despite any lack of understanding, Small said his family were incredibly supportive.

Obviously, they didn’t really understand why it was so important to me, but they were behind me and it was pretty good, she said.

After being diagnosed, Small began reaching out and connecting with other people with autism on the internet. This is how she finally came across The Earthling.

A friend of mine I had met online was telling me about this room, she said. They were both great theater people, so he said it was written by another autistic writer, like me, and that she was able to put on this production that she had done.

After watching the play and falling in love with it, Small reached out to Catherine Burford to ask if they could come up with an arrangement so that she could put on the show at Pinson. Burford agreed and wrote a contract.

The Earthling is the story of a human couple who find an alien egg in their hangar, which hatches to reveal a little girl with purple hair. The play then follows the next 14 years as the couple adjust to the upbringing of the alien child.

The kid, of course, grows up to be the main character, which is based on the perspective of writers growing up on the spectrum, Small said. Many people tend to think of the autism spectrum as a line. This is not true; it’s more like imagining a color wheel.

This piece, if it is made to teach autism to neurotypical people (people without disabilities), it is mainly intended for neurodivergent people and people with disabilities in general. It is a place where they can come and be seen and know that they are wonderful. It’s like a love letter to neurodivergent and disabled people. As a person with a disability, I want to be able to celebrate all these people and all the hardships they have to go through, not only because of their personal struggles and disabilities, but also from a social perspective. We touch that a lot in this room, how difficult it is. People are difficult and sometimes people are mean, and people don’t take the time to understand, but we hear you and we love you.

Anyone interested in seeing The Earthling will have six opportunities to do so. The show will take place at Agape de Pinson Church on July 16, 17, 23 and 24, with evening performances each evening at 7 p.m. and morning performances on July 17 and 24 at 2 p.m.

Tickets will cost $ 10 for ages 12 and up, $ 5 for ages 5-11, and kids under 5 will get in free. All tickets are general admission, purchase at the door.

For more information on the local production of The Earthling, you can follow the_earthling_playbham on Instagram.