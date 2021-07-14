New Lanarkshire Smart Hub Unveils Free Online Summer Events





Smart Hub Lanarkshire, a new state-of-the-art hub that will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing sector grow and prepare for the future – announced a program of free online events to help SMEs to learn about the benefits of robotic technologies. The hub, which is a partnership between the North Lanarkshire Council, New College Lanarkshire and the University of Strathclyde, houses a robotics and automation training center and a dedicated space for SMEs to meet, learn and access support commercial and academic expertise. It was “virtually” launched in April and aims to physically open on the college’s Motherwell campus later this year, subject to COVID restrictions.



The Lanarkshire Live app is available for download now. Get all the news from your area as well as features, entertainment, sports and the latest news on Lanarkshires recovery from the coronavirus pandemic right at your fingertips, 24/7. The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and lets you customize your page according to the sections that interest you most. Head to the App Store and never miss a beat in Lanarkshire – ios – Android The hub is one of 12 projects to receive a share of 15.8 million Scottish government funding through the Advancing Manufacturing Challenge Fund. The overall aim of the fund is to advance the manufacturing capabilities of Scottish SMEs and drive long-term transformational change. The summer events program kicks off on July 28 with an online event that explores the use of collaborative robots (called Cobots) in the food and beverage industry. Aimed at food and beverage SMEs planning to introduce automation, the event will be hosted by industry professionals in the field of robotics, who will answer questions and help attendees make decisions. enlightened investment. Delegates will also get an overview of the business support services available to them. And, on August 25, companies in the life sciences sector will be able to enjoy a similar event that will introduce them to the benefits of Cobot technology, while on September 24 will see the turn of engineering and manufacturing companies. Professor Christopher Moore, Principal of New College Lanarkshire, said Lanarkshire Live : “If you are considering introducing automated processes into your plant and would like to receive unbiased industry information and expertise to guide you, these events will be invaluable. “In addition to answers to technical questions, the panel will also be able to help you with questions about funding and finances.” Councilor Allan Graham, Chairman of the North Lanarkshire Council Business and Growth Committee, added: The events provide a great opportunity for local manufacturing SMEs to experience the benefits of new robotic technologies. “As we begin to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Smart Hub Lanarkshire will provide support to manufacturing companies to help them use these innovative technologies to grow and grow for the future.” To register for one of these events, visit here for agro-food SMEs, here for SMEs in the life sciences and here for engineering and manufacturing SMEs. For more information on Lanarkshire Smart Hub, visit online * Don’t miss the latest Lanarkshire titles. Subscribe to our newsletters here. And did you know Lanarkshire Live had its own application? Download yours for free here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/in-your-area/lanarkshire/new-smart-hub-lanarkshire-unveils-24522886 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos