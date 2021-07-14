Ewan McGregor nominated for Best Actor at the 2021 Emmy Awards





SCOTTISH actor Ewan McGregor received the Best Actor award for his lead role in the Netflix miniseries Halston.

The full list of nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards, which recognizes the best in television, was released today.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. McGregor played the main character of Roy Halston Frowick (known as Halston) in the 2021 miniseries chronicling the American fashion designer’s rise to international fame in the 1970s. McGregor faces stiff opposition for the coveted Best Actor title. Nominations for lead actor in a limited series or movie are: Paul Bettany – WandaVision Hugh Grant – The Defeat Ewan McGregor – Halston Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton Leslie Odom, Jr – Hamilton Elsewhere, The Crown (also Netflix) was tied with Disney + show The Mandalorian for most nominations for this year’s awards. Both shows scored 24 nods in total. Olivia Colman, who plays the Queen in The Crown, will take on Emma Corrin, who has received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a young Diana, Princess of Wales, for excellent lead actress in a drama series. Josh O’Connor was nominated in the Male Equivalent category for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales in season four of The Crown, which spanned the tumultuous 80s for the Royal Family. Gillian Anderson played Margaret Thatcher and is set for the supporting actress in a drama series alongside Helena Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret and Emerald Fennell, who played Camilla Parker Bowles. Tobias Menzies is nominated to play The Duke of Edinburgh. All of the cast will be replaced for the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, which will place a more recent era in Netflix’s eye. The Crown and Bridgerton are both shortlisted for the prestigious Outstanding Emmy Drama Series, alongside The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, Pose, The Mandalorian and Lovecraft Country. Despite three previous nominations, The Crown never won the award. Kate Winslet is nominated for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Film for the gritty crime drama Mare Of Easttown. Her fellow nominees include Britons Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You and Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha. Anya Taylor-Joy is in the running for The Queen’s Gambit and Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision. Coel is also nominated for her directing and writing on the sexual assault drama I May Destroy You.

