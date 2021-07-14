And trouble comes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – Ben Crenca played basketball for four seasons at the University of Vermont from 2009 to 2013. He captained his senior season and was part of two teams that competed in the NCAA tournament, but while he had a successful career as a basketball player, it was never his first love.

I loved my time in Vermont, wouldn’t trade it for anything, but honestly my passion has always been pro wrestling, ”said Crenca. Two years ago, Crenca turned that fan love into a true professional wrestling career, and Big Trouble Ben Bishop was born.

About two years ago I was at a show, ”Crenca said. A gentleman by the name of James Ellsworth, who was in WWE for about three years, approached me and said, Hey, what are you doing? Are you just a fan? And I said, yeah, I’m just a fan. I came here to enjoy the show. And he said, Yeah, we’ve got a change that. And the next day, what do you know, I’m training, I’m in the ring, I take my first bumps, I run a little on the ropes.

Crenca recently got the biggest opportunity of his young career. Last week, Ben took part in a match against Bear Bronson on AEW Dark, a program that airs weekly on YouTube under the umbrella of All Elite Wrestling.

I’ve been to a ton of wrestling matches, I should know what to do, said Crenca. As soon as I get the ring (for her match on Dark), I’m like oh, damn! Lights bright, just thinking like oh boy, seeing the AEW symbol on the turnbuckles.

AEW is a new company backed by NFL owner Jacksonville Jaguars, which has positioned itself as a major alternative to World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE.

I thought we had told a good story in the four and a half to five minutes or so of our game, and I hope I impressed some people there.

Bens’ match on AEW Dark gave him the chance to meet some of the wrestlers he grew up watching as a fan. Arn Anderson, winner of the original members of the Four Horseman with Ric Flair in the days of NWA, WCW, I went up to him, I introduced myself, I said Hi Arn, I’m Ben, and he m ‘looked and said: Wow, you look awesome. And I was like Well thank you Arn, I appreciate it. Coming from a guy like that, a wrestling legend, it was really cool to hear.

Ben says his background as a basketball player and athlete, footwork, and balance have helped him get started in learning the skills of a professional wrestler, but being a professional wrestler is all about being a professional wrestler. is much more than movements in the ring.

You have to do all of these athletic things and at the same time you have to tell the story of the ring. You have to know what you and your opponent are doing, you have to trust your opponent. It’s a lot about trust, because sometimes you get caught on top of someone’s head and you just hope I hope that guy is good enough to let me down, cause I’m not. a little guy, you know that. There are a lot of things in there.

Like fights in a Rocky movie, the outcome of a pro wrestling match is predetermined, but if you say pro wrestling is wrong, Ben has an answer ready. It’s scripted, but it’s not wrong. It hurts. And I implore anyone who wants to give it a try, get in a ring and take a bump and learn what it feels like.

Ben’s size and athletic background give him a unique look, but an independent wrestler has to constantly work to stay relevant. Ben is his own promoter, trader, merchant and even during the pandemic, has maintained a constant presence on social media, polishing and developing his character. He also tries to spend at least 90 minutes a day in the gym.

It’s a full-time job, on top of the 40-hour-a-week job he still does, working from his home in Maryland, to pay the bills while he pays his dues in the health sector. fight. And then there is the journey.

Friday sometimes I’ll get in the car and drive 6.7.8 hours maybe anywhere (its game that weekend). I’ve been to Tennessee, Kentucky, I’ve been to West Virginia, I’ve been to a ton of places in the past two years, and you just have to go where the work is. In wrestling, it’s called doing the drive, you have to do the drive.

Still, it all pays off for Ben as he tries to live out a childhood dream. Crenca has had a try with WWE and hopes to have another soon. He says he has received very positive feedback from AEW and hopes to work with them again. One thing Ben is sure of is that he’s not slowing down. As Big Trouble Ben Bishop would say, here is Trouble.

A lot of people have told me that some of the people who were on Dark with me, on AEW dark, have been doing it for 7.8,9 years and this is their first opportunity there, ”Crenca said. I’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of opportunities that a lot of people haven’t had yet, but at the same time I’m really really excited and just want to keep building on them.

To find out where Bens’ career will take him next, follow him on Twitter and Instagram at bigtroubleBB.

