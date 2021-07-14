Bollywood films and the small town spirit





The beauty of India lies in its diversity. It is a country where the language, clothes, food and landscapes change every few kilometers. One of the best and most entertaining ways to learn more about a country is to immerse yourself in its cinema and in this regard India has a lot to offer. Indian cinema has always reflected the beauty of this nation and took us to places we didn’t even know. In the late 1940s and early 1960s, the golden age of Bollywood, Indian filmmakers were deeply influenced by the anti-colonial struggle and Indian independence movements and this was reflected in films made at the time, for example Mother India. As the golden age drew on its decline, Bollywood shifted its focus and turned to stories from big cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. These towns provided a juxtaposition of glamor and sparkle to the tall buildings and slums that reside at the back of their foot. These are the cities where people go with dreams in their eyes and hope in their hearts. However, much of India was still outside of these places, but these metropolitans found their way to Bollywood. Things seem to be changing now that Bollywood is on a small town adventure. Filmmakers focus on small towns in India like Jamshedpur, Jwalapur, Banaras, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, etc. for their stories. There is no doubt that a large part of India lives in these cities and that they have a million stories to tell. With this change, the audience in these places began to feel seen and heard. It shows that there is a place for stories from small towns. The mass appeal for small town backdrops has grown tremendously. These places themselves become a character if they are portrayed with justification. Photo credit: provided Take the example of Bareilly Ki Barfi, the movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao, a beautiful romantic comedy set in Bareilly. As a backdrop to Bareilly are the narrow, crowded streets, the sweet shops around the corner and the local print shop. The film has made its way with a good script, great performances and the landscapes of the city in which it takes place. Photo credit: provided Another romantic comedy, Tannu Weds Manu, starring R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut and Jimmy Shergill is set in Kanpur and has tropes like local henchmen, typical North Indian parents, everyone with an accent and all of this is specific to this region. The movie wouldn’t be the same if it wasn’t set in Kanpur, the essence will be lost. Masaan, a much talked about and critically acclaimed film, has a lot to do with the town of Benaras. The heart of the film is in this place. He captured the beauty of Benaras in such a fascinating way that we all felt like we were there with these characters. Everything in this film will be meaningless without Benaras. Photo credit: provided India is a country of over 1.3 billion people with great cultural diversity. With this change, the hope of seeing better stories from these places has increased and we are all here for it!

