Howie Mandel reprimanded by candidate’s mother for “rude” comments

Move, Simon Cowell. Howie Mandel is the new grumpy resident.

The normally carefree comedian has carved out a reputation for himself as a “villain” during this season of“America has talent” and Tuesday’s auditions were no different.

“What is your problem?” Cowell asked. “We will call you Hannibal.” (Annibal is a forensic psychiatrist by day and an acannibalistic serial killer by night, so that’s hardly a compliment.)

For example, Gramps and Maeve, a granddaughter-grandfather tap dance duo, received accolades from Heidi Klum, Sofa Vergara and Cowell, who said “people are going to love you both.” But Mandel compared their performance to “a talent show recital as opposed to a million dollar act.”

“If you were on sale right now in (Las) Vegas, you’d be hard pressed to sell a ticket,” added the “Deal or No Deal” alum.

Mandel met his match, however, with a fierce mom.

AllaNovikova returned to “AGT” to chaperone her children, ballroom dancers Michael, 8, and Angelina, 6, after previously competing in season 11 with her other son, Daniel, 14. AllaNovikova and Daniel, a mother-son dancing duo, were knocked out in the quarterfinals in 2016 following a red buzzer and harsh criticism from Mandel.

Mandel had previously told Daniel (who was nine at the time): “When we first saw you, you were a surprise, but this is the third time I’ve seen the same movements. At the time, Melanie “Mel-B” Brown said, “It’s tough.”