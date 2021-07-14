Acting is reacting: Punjabi actress Kulraj Randhawa likes to stay natural on celluloid: the Tribune India

As an actress, the transition from television to Punjabi cinema and Bollywood was a big step for the magnificent Punjabi actor Kulraj Randhawa, who made his debut in the world of garlands with the TV show Kareena Kareena and then went on to be entered Pollywood with Mannat, followed by Tera Mera Ki Rishta and more. She has also been seen in Bollywood films like Chintu Ji, Lucky Kabootar, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Chaar Din Ki Chandni. The model turned actor Kulraj Randhawa becomes frank …

You have been a state level squash player. Share something about it?

I have been a sporty person all of my life. In my school, squash was my love and I was trained for it. Once I hit my twelfth grade, my parents thought I should focus on my studies instead. And that was the end of my professional training in squash!

How and when exactly did you realize that you had a passion for acting?

I tried modeling when I was in college and before I knew I was on the front pages of the major newspapers in Bengaluru. I immediately started receiving offers from the Telugu and Tamil industry, but again I wanted to complete my education and formal theater training.

Describe your most difficult role to date.

Needhi Singh was probably something physically difficult. Lots of action and stuff, but I really enjoyed it.

What would you like to say to your fans there?

They loved my job and supported me for so many years. I thank them all and send my love to all.

What do you think is the mantra for success?

There is no fixed formula. This is what success means to each individual. We set our own threshold for our goals and achievements. You can settle for a glass of milk, but for some, a seven-course meal can also be a drag.

You’ve played so many roles as an actor, which one is your favorite and why?

I love all the characters that I have played so far because each has had their own journey. In addition, I take my time to understand and choose what I want to do and why I want to do it.

What was your motivation?

Creative satisfaction.

Did you progress in your acting career as you planned?

Absolutely. God has been very kind.

How important is developing a personal style when it comes to acting?

To act is to react. Your most natural self will always be the best performance.

What is the future of the entertainment industry because of the pandemic?

There is certainly a slowdown in the pace of content production, especially for theatrical distribution. It would take time to get back to normal.

Are there things you want to do besides play?

I started writing very early and will soon be publishing my first novel. I have been actively in business. There are other dreams that I hope I can achieve over time.

Your favorite dish not to be missed?

Since I live alone and travel primarily, anything my sweet mom puts on the table is treasured.

What’s the next step for you?

A Punjabi feature film opposite Jimmy Sheirgill. I am also in talks for some web series.

– Dharam Pal