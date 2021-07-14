Matt Shakman to direct Star Wars movie | Entertainment





Matt Shakman will direct the next “Star Trek” movie. The 45-year-old filmmaker is due to take charge of the untitled film, and Paramount now plans to ramp up the project and start production next spring, Deadline reports. The film will be the first in the “Star Trek” series to be written by women, with Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet writing the screenplay. Matt started out in the theater and is still the artistic director of the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, but was in demand to take the reins of a major film after his critically acclaimed work on the Marvel / Disney + series ‘WandaVision’ and the studio. of the Paramounts film group President Emma Watts is said to have insisted that he be recruited for the “Star Trek” project. He is also known for his work as an executive producer and director of “The Great”, and he has also directed episodes of “Game of Thrones”, “Fargo” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”. Zachary Quinto recently admitted that he had “no real idea” of the future of the franchise, but would happily return to play Spock. He said, “Honestly, I have no idea what’s going on with“ Star Trek. ”(But) we all love each other and we all love this experience and I’m sure if it comes back and we all are available, I’m sure we’d be happy to get back on board. “But I don’t know – it’s in the hands of other people and I know that for my part I’ve kind of moved on in terms of expectations, but you never know because things come back so surprising and it’s a surprising time, and it could be fun if that happens. “ The “Boys in the Band” star has revealed that she “doesn’t feel attached” to playing Spock again. Zachary explained, “I love this character. I love this world. I think there are a lot of storytelling possibilities in there and I would definitely be open to any conversation, but it depends on who, what , where, when and how and why and like all these questions that can only be answered in detail, not necessarily in a hypothetical way. So you see. “

