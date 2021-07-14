Meghan Markle’s former TV industry peers have the chance to defend her against the monarchy

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attacking the monarchy was nominated for an Emmy, with members of her former television careers voting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked a global conversation about racism and royalty, but faced a backlash from UK media, which questioned the credibility of some statements.

Piers Morgan, who left the ITV show Hello Great Britain after saying he didn’t believe his account of feeling suicidal, he went so far as to say that “17 claims” from Harry and Meghan in the interview were false.

Now, the chance to make the special bomb forever in the television history books comes from the Emmy Awards, at which it will be figures from Meghan’s former acting profession, rather than journalists, who will deliver their verdict.

The Duchess said an anonymous royal was concerned about the dark skin of her unborn child during the March 7 prime-time interview.

Meghan told Oprah she had suicidal thoughts amid negative media coverage in January 2019 and said Kate Middleton made her cry in the days leading up to her wedding.

Prince Harry has also accused Prince Charles of avoiding his calls and cutting him off financially after stepping down from royal duties.

However, the couple experienced a concerted response in Britain where media organizations attempted to punch holes in the factual claims made on the show.

The backlash from the newspapers Daily mail at The telegraph of the day covered topics as varied as whether Prince Charles was cycling with Harry in the back of his bike, whether the couple had a private wedding ahead of their public ceremony and whether Meghan was right in saying she “left home twice in four months “.

The revealer, officially titled Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, was nominated for an Emmy Award in the “Outstanding Hosted Fiction Series or Special” category.

It’s against My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Stanley Tucci: In Search of Italy, United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell and Vice.

However, Hollywood has closed ranks behind Meghan and Harry in conflicts with the Royal Family and the media before.

Friend George Clooney said she was “pursued and vilified” like Princess Diana in February 2019, Sky News reported.

Brad Pitt also embarrassed Prince William in February 2020 after receiving a BAFTA for Once upon a time … in Hollywood.

The actor did not attend the ceremony, but when co-star Margot Robbie received the award on his behalf, she read a message he wrote.

With BAFTA President Prince William and Kate Middleton in the audience, she said: “He says he’s going to name this ‘Harry’ because he’s really excited to bring him back to the States with him. His words , not mine. “

Vanity Show reported that the joke earned the Duke of Cambridge an embarrassed laugh and came a month after Harry and Meghan announced their release plans to the world.

The Emmy Awards website states that “last-round voting is open to all eligible members based on their peer group” with 16,000 total voting members.

Those who are allowed to vote in the relevant category will have the opportunity to give the Royal Family another awkward moment at the September ceremony, if they approve of the biggest bomb the monarchy has faced since the 1990s. .

Two days after the interview, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II: “The whole family is saddened to learn how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are cause for concern. While some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be treated by the family in private.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of the family.”

If you are having thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available free of charge from the United States National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours a day, every day. The Befrienders Worldwide website lists assisted suicide services around the world.