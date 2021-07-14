Emma Corrin gets closer to Ibrahim Njoya | Entertainment





Emma Corrin is reportedly dating artistic director Ibrahim Njoya. The ‘Crown’ actress, who rose to fame after playing Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series, was seen holding the hand of her new man who is known to her friends as Ibby in London the last week and she says she is “very happy”. A source told The Sun newspaper: “This is the start for Emma and Ibby, but they seem to get along very well. “He understands the world Emma finds herself in and has a lot in common. “They are very quiet at the moment but she seems very happy.” Ibby has worked for a number of high-end publications such as Vogue and for fashion houses including Gucci. Meanwhile, Emma had previously suggested that her new celebrity had been easier to deal with due to the ongoing restrictions on coronaviruses. The 25-year-old star said, “When the show came out, we couldn’t be together as a cast to celebrate it. “We were so proud of it, but we haven’t seen each other since [before] the first confinement. It has been so strange – and sad. But maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. A friend told me that at least that meant the focus was on work, not events in, say, LA and that’s what matters to me. “It also made the whole explosion more manageable. I had time to come to terms with it, I guess.” Emma recently revealed that she wanted to be gender neutral, explaining that she wears a chest strap and uses the pronouns she / they. She shared some photos and wrote on Instagram: “Some time before I bought my first binder, playing with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s quite a trip right. Lots of twists and turns and it’s ok! Kiss it (sic) “

