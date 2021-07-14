Titanium criticizes Cronenbergian’s body horror show is car crash | Cannes 2021





For her sheer stupidity and imposing uselessness, the Julia Ducournaus gonzo body-horror shaggy-dog story deserves a few points. It was the director who debuted in a feature film with Creepy and Clever Raw in 2016, who used gruesome cannibalistic imagery to say something about identity and body image. Arguably his follow-up film, Titanium, does the same thing, but in a more facetious and awkward way if at times with some weird impetus. Newcomer Agathe Rousselle plays Alexia, a young woman who was damaged by a car accident in her childhood caused by her negligent father. an aspiration to a true father figure. She now makes a living as a dancer at auto shows and promotional events where she is harassed by creepy machos. When one of those fans goes too far, Alexia takes frighteningly violent punitive action and runs away, disguising herself as a boy to avoid the police. And there, all resemblance to Shakespearean comedy ends. Her disguise involves breaking her nose in a station toilet, an explicit scene that turns her stomach and she does this to impersonate a very specific boy who has been missing for years whose wanted poster she has seen and would now be about his age. This poor distraught father, the fire chief Vincent (Vincent Lindon) is so delighted to find his child that he does not even ask for a DNA test. There’s one more thing: Alexia also had ecstatic Ballardo-Cronenbergien sex with a car. And the car didn’t use any protection – so they were taking an obvious irresponsible risk on a Lynchian pregnancy. And that’s what proves. Titanium offers some quirky moments, absolutely, all the while spinning the disgusting dial clockwise with lots of violent flourishes. And it arguably contains some interesting suggestions about gender identity and Vincent’s loving reasons for overlooking Alexia’s growing implausibility as a young man. But everything is so worked and roughly directed, without the style and sympathy of Raw. And the big final shot, for which the public will have waited for the whole film, is very weak. If there is a difficult syndrome from the second body horror movie, Ducournau has it. Titanium was screened on July 13 at the Cannes film festival.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/jul/14/titane-review-julia-ducournau The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos