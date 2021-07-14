The TV stars who succeeded in Bollywood





Home

Pictures



Shah Rukh Khan in Ayushmann Khurrana: The Successful Bollywood TV Stars

Television actors often succeed in their industry and then go on to conquer the Bollywood industry. Read ahead to take a look at these actors. Written by



Pooja dhar





3447 readings

Bombay

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 3:52 PM 1 / 8 TV Actors Who Have Successful Bollywood Careers The Hindi entertainment industry is one of the biggest industries around the world. The Bollywood industry always gives people from every nook and cranny the chance to show off their talent on screen. Every actor aims to one day become a Bollywood actor. Many artists do amazing on-screen work in TV series and receive a lot of popularity and appreciation for their performances. Bollywood is always welcoming to new talent. As Indian TV actors venture into the Bollywood industry, they surprise their fans and subscribers with their performances as they have more opportunities to play different kinds of characters on the big screen compared to the industry. from television. There have been many actors who made successful careers in the television industry, but then left it and made their debut in Bollywood. Here are the names of some of the successful Bollywood actors who started their careers appearing on TV proving that Indian TV actors are a big thing in Bollywood. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 8 Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan started his acting career after doing TV series like Circus, Fauji. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 8 Vidya Balan Vidya Balan made her acting debut in 1995 with the daily soap opera, Hum Paanch, where she was cast to play one of the main characters and appeared in numerous TV commercials before entering Bollywood. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 8 Sushant Singh Rajput The late Sushant Singh Rajput had a successful career in the television industry starring shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Pavitra Rishta before making his Bollywood debut. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 8 Aditya Roy Kapoor Aditya Roy Kapoor started her career in the entertainment industry as a VJ (video jockey) on Channel V, then went on to star in Bollywood films. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 8 Irrfan Khan The late Irrfan Khan is considered one of the greatest actors Bollywood has ever had. He started his acting career with soap operas. He has been seen in Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Humara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Sparsh and many more. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

7 / 8 Prachi Desai Prachi Desai started her acting career by appearing in the popular television series Kasamh Se. She then made her Bollywood debut with Rock On Photo credit: Pinkvilla

8 / 8 Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana, before becoming an A-lister in Bollywood, began his career in the entertainment industry by winning a reality show and appearing as a presenter, JV and singer in the television industry. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/photos/shah-rukh-khan-ayushmann-khurrana-tv-stars-who-made-it-big-bollywood-812494 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos