Of Indian origin, Justin Narayan wins season 13 of MasterChef Australia





Indian origin Justin Narayan won the most prestigious culinary title of Season 13 of MasterChef Australia and internet users are praising his incredible victory! The young chef made Indians proud of his expected culinary skills and won the MasterChef Australia trophy leaving behind the two finalists, Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell in the pressure test. Justin took to his Instagram account to express his gratitude to the judges for Season 13 and shared how overwhelmed he was to win the trophy. A post was shared by an unverified Instagram account, where Justin shares his feelings after the big win: He said, “Find people who believe in you. Support yourself.” He wrote, sharing a series footage from the final episode. Besides the MasterChef Australia Grand Trophy, Justin won a prize of 250,000 USD (Rs 1.86 crore approx) with the MasterChef Trophy. The story of the viral video was captioned, “We think it’s safe to say that @justinnarayan’s mind is blown away right now.” In the video, he expressed his victory as a “surreal feeling” and expressed a “big thank you to the judges and other contestants. It was the best experience of my life,” he added. This season of MasterChef Australia 13 was all about praising Indian culinary skills on a global platform. From Punjabi cuisine to Bengali cuisine to twisted and tweaked desi delicacies, this season has witnessed the diversity of several Indian cuisines and we are sure that the coming season will also bring Indian cuisine to the global culinary map. We wish Justin Narayan his remarkable victory! Instagram handle images For delicious recipes, videos and exciting cooking news, subscribe to our

