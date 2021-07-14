Create magic with our music | Culture & Leisure

Mixing songs with funk, jazz, hip hop, reggae, rock, bluegrass and pop, as well as fictional characters, Big Something has created an innovative and eccentric approach to music.

Commonly thought of as an American alternative rock band, you only need to listen to a few songs to know that there is much more to their sound. Big Something was formed in 2009 in Elon, NC, and has performed at Telluride, including the annual Ride Festival, since 2016. Big Something singer and guitarist Nick MacDaniels noted that Telluride is one of the favorite places of the group to visit. and engaging with the audience, and aside from the Ride shows, they have enjoyed playing shows at the Sheridan Opera House over the past few winters.

We call ourselves Big Something because we have this melting pot of influences from each of the band members, ”said MacDaniels. We have a pretty diverse group of personalities in the band, and we all come from different musical backgrounds. We have metalheads in the band, and then we have more traditional bluegrass, southern rock inspiration, hip hop. Casey (Cranford) the saxophonist loves jazz. Ben (Vinograd), the drummer and I grew up as 90s alternative rock kids, so there’s a lot of that in there too.

Since their debut album Songs From the Middle of Nowhere in 2010, Big Something has become a whole different beast, MacDaniels said. Going through Cranford slowly integrating the electronic saxophone into their musical accumulation and Ben Vinograd, the band’s current drummer who replaced the original drummer with a very loud, contrasting rock sound, the band explored new ranges and possibilities.

Our musical identity has sort of transformed into a heavier, more rock sound as we get older; our sound has matured a bit as well, MacDaniels said. Maybe it’s a little more ambient, and we focus a lot more on improvisation and trying to create some magic with our music at the time.

MacDaniels reflects fondly on his childhood best friend Pauls, who died in 2017, who influenced the band, explaining that much of the lyrics in the catalog come from Paul’s imagination.

Megalodon and Love Generator are two of MacDaniels’ favorite songs that he wrote and created alongside Paul. Megalodon, which was the name of the largest prehistoric shark species of all time, has gone on to become one of Big Somethings’ greatest hits and is a metaphor for something that holds you back, whether it’s addiction, sanity, or an internal struggle, MacDaniels explained.

Paul also created the song Love Generator, which envisions a futuristic world without heartbeats, piloted by robots, in which love is neither innate nor familiar. Throughout the song, two robots learn to love, which creates a chain reaction to enlighten the world on how to love again.

We never really wanted to write about personal stuff, it was all about characters and creation, we’ve got this whole world of characters, MacDaniels said.

Big Something’s beloved character Pinky was in the spotlight on Saturday night’s Transfer Warehouse show, as the group whimsically relive the characters’ 11-year chronicle. The group performed all five songs on the fictional character in a row Pinkys Ride, Pinky Goes to Jail, Pinkys Woman, Getaway and Joses Pistola.

He added that while most compositions these days fall into the categories of love and sex, death or drugs, Big Something is always trying to find other ways around it.

The Escape group’s 2020 album has veered into the realm of improvisation and organic flair, as it is their first album recorded without having composed any of their songs before entering the studio. MacDaniels noted that the album was a collaborative group effort. The band would just jam, often down to the basic progressions and complex melodies saxophonist Cranford comes up with, finding what they like, and then MacDaniels would craft vocal melodies that blend into the overall groove.

Like a painting, the team spent the two weeks in the studio stacking and layering melodies and lyrics, watching the process turn into a groovy album. MacDaniels added that a good friend Josh Phillips got involved in the band’s musical process and helped create the title song Escape.

As the musical influences and endowments of Big Something band members are ever-evolving and robust, their compilation of offerings follows suit. Big Something has plenty of musical ideas in the works, including a new album, new songs and music videos, and looks forward to the rest of their tour, which includes Bonnaroo on September 2, MacDaniels said.

I have never been more satisfied with the way we sounded than now; every show is our best show. We mentally click, MacDaniels said. We’ve been talking and chatting about how we want things to sound and how we want things to gel, and it’s really, musically, to take it to another level. Before the pandemic, we were sort of in a routine, same shows, same songs; we weren’t really pushing each other. Now that we’ve got back to work, to touring, we’re really trying to push ourselves and what we’re capable of musically.