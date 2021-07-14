Watch: Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar brings the punches to Toofan



Farhan Akhtar in “Toofan”

It has almost become fashionable to demand a boycott of a film or a web-series of actors, even before their work is made public. Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar, the latest sports drama Toofan (Storm), directed by Rakeysh OmPrakash Mehra, was no different.

Calls for a boycott of Toofan intensified in the run-up to its July 16 release on Amazon Prime Video, as an anonymous section of social media users believed his film would have promoted the idea of ​​a Muslim hero. attacking a Hindu heroine to convert her. To put it in perspective, Toofan is a sports drama that chronicles Aziz Ali’s journey and resurgence as a boxer who fights class divisions and the uneven world to emerge a champion.

Actress Mrunal Thakur plays the Hindu character Ananya who is her greatest cheerleader. But if art was to be bound by such expectations and rules, we asked Akhtar.

Art has no borders, borders or language. If it’s a story that touches you, whether it’s English, Hindi, Arabic, or Spanish, you’ll connect with it. Emotions like pain and laughter are universal. That’s all we need to focus on. We just need to tell good stories and life will go on as it should and we will do what we have to do, Akhtar said.

In boxing parlance, he dodges the sticky question like a true professional who says a lot, without saying a lot.

Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur in “Toofan”

But hes game to answer everything else. As her film prepares for its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 14, we chat with the cast of Toofan, their process, and the challenge of putting years into a movie. Excerpts from our interview with Akhtar:

Boxers are often portrayed as underdogs who are not treated fairly in life. Does your character in Toofan fall within this range?

When it comes to life, the character I play is an outsider. We all grew up with a plethora of sports films and they all have this incredible potential to inspire and motivate us.

You set aside eight months of your life just to train for this role. Are you a method actor?

I won’t go so far as to say that [I am a method actor]. But this film required some absolute focus and dedication for this period. It took us about eight months to train to be a boxer until we started touring. I had to work hard to get into that boxing mindset. But once your mind starts to open up and learns to deal with the demands of the sport, everything else follows.

I didn’t get into the frame of mind that I just want to look like a boxer, I wanted to reach that frame of mind where I’m the boxer. So my training was not just about physical aesthetics. It was really about if I walked into the ring and had to fight someone, would I be able to do it? I worked with an incredible coach and boxing trainer Drew Neal then with Darrell Foster [who sculpted Will Smiths body for his role as Muhammad Ali in the biopic Ali] who came later to intensify my training and do the choreography for this film. When I stepped into the ring in this movie, I was up against real boxers and wanted them to know that they are up against an opponent who takes them as seriously as they do.

Farhan Akthar underwent intense training for ‘Toofan’

Did you feel vulnerable while in the ring because boxing is a bloody contact sport?

We all have vulnerabilities, but when you step into the ring that’s not what you want to project at all. You want to project that feeling that you belong in it and that this ring belongs to you and not to the other person who dared to step in while you are there. And I had to work in that state of mind. There is a lot more to boxing than the physical aspect of getting in and beating someone up or getting beaten up. You have to fight personal demons and you have to fight physical and emotional pain. I remember Darrel telling me that was what created a warrior mentality. No matter the odds, you have to have the courage and the will to stand up and fight.

Has the role changed you as an actor or as a person?

It has been a very personal experience because when you test yourself it’s hard to come out like the same person as before. You will have evolved or metamorphosed into something new and different. And, it’s inevitable, but what the effect is, only time will tell.

But to draw a parallel when I worked on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I found it to be a challenge. But this movie left me with some self-confidence and I inherited that from Milkha ji [late iconic athlete]. He made me believe that if you go into your job honestly and are willing to work as hard as you need to with absolute sincerity and honesty, you will always be successful. You’re going to create some impact and that’s what I learned while working on this film. And it helped me by working on Toofan where I had to play a boxer. I didn’t have a question mark over my head like I did when I trained to be Milka wondering if I’ll be able to do it. With Toofan, I had been there, learning through the man himself and his real life experiences.

Farhan Akhtar played late racing champion Milkha Singh in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’

So Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was kind of a dress rehearsal

No, I wouldn’t call it a dress rehearsal. It was the main event.

So actors can’t pretend or are they just good at pretending? One of the most endearing things about you is that you seem serious and convincing in whatever role you take on …

A: If you think about it, an actor is always pretending at the heart of everything. But the important thing is to do it in a way that you feel is credible. As an actor, you have to sympathize with the character you play and you have to become that person for that time. It is your so-called profession that brings you to this place. You are just the edifice or structural building where screws and nails are hammered. But once you’ve created this building, the people who come to live there can be unpredictable. The edifice is false, but the emotions and the experience should ideally come from a real place.

Director Rakeysh OmPrakash Mehra with Farhan Akhtar

Are audiences more forgiving when watching content at home?

No, the public does not forgive at all. They’re a lot more forgiving when they go to the theater because when you go to the theater you’ve already put a lot of effort into getting there. You spent your hard-earned money buying a ticket and created time in advance to watch it, so rarely do you get up and go. Since you bought the popcorn and drank it, you can just sit on it.

At home if you don’t like something in a second it’s gone and to us actors it feels more ruthless. Now content is coming to the fore with Over-The-Top viewing because people just don’t have the patience now. Platforms like Amazon Prime have made the entertainment very fair. You can’t settle for the power of the stars on an OTT. You can’t by pretending you have a large opening or box office count to say that a movie is good. The only thing that works now is engaging content. Entertainment for the sake of it won’t cut it off anymore.

Mrunal Thakur and Farhan Akhtar in “Toofan”

Bollywood star Mrunal Thakur shares his experience with Toofan Actress Mrunal Thakur, who plays Akhtar’s partner in Toofan, says working with acclaimed director Rakeysh OmPrakash Mehra has always been on her to-do list. She was the first choice to play Ananya, Aziz Alis’ greatest cheerleader in life and she is thrilled with it. Here is his take on … His role in Toofan: I play Ananya who is not only a catalyst in Ajju’s transformation into boxer Aziz Ali. She is an independent girl who makes her own decisions in her life. She has known heartache and pain in her life, but she is a positive soul. She thinks her life purpose is to bring a smile into people’s lives … She thinks that if Ajjus’ life is about breaking bones in the ring, her job is to sew them together. I’m happy that such confident roles are being written for actresses now. It’s not just a pretty face dancing around the trees or on call to be a part of la la la moments. The biggest support system of his life and career: I play Toofan here because of my sister. She’s been my biggest support system and she’s also a badass. His greatest learning in the pandemic: During this pandemic, a lot of people go through ruptures and stuff… They all go through emotional turmoil. Remember that it is normal to feel these emotions because we are humans and not robots. So, just give yourself a little time don’t lose your self-confidence … And, don’t wait for too much fanfare. [storm], be the fan.

Mrunal Thakur and Farhan Akhtar in “Toofan”

