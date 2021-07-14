Gunpowder Milkshake Review: The Ladies Who Knock





At one point in Gunpowder Milkshake, Navot Papushados, a fluid and tribute-rich detective film from Netflix, Michelle Yeoh has a raucous brawl with a Russian gangster that results in her being strangled to death with a length of steel chain. Now, that’s important information, because Yeoh is one of the greatest on-screen martial artists of all time and, now at 58, rarely gets the chance to hit baddies with free flair. Papushado lets her wreak havoc alongside the great Angela Bassett, who wields a pair of claw hammers and we can be grateful to her. I would have liked to see an entire movie about Yeoh and Bassett, who play librarians, assassins who operate a space that serves as both a sanctuary and an armory for others in the profession. Both are infinitely more interesting than the film’s real hero, a young assassin named Sam (Karen Gillan) who finds himself embroiled in an elaborate kidnapping plot involving an obscure underground crime syndicate known as Firm. Gillan, gleefully mocking as she sends waves of anonymous henchmen, looks utterly flat compared to the magnetic stars she shares the screen with.

Papushado, who was acclaimed as the co-director of the black comedy thriller Big Bad Wolves, is clearly a movie buff, and Gunpowder Milkshake feels like a composite of movie buff credentials. The vibrant neon-hued aesthetic takes inspiration from Michael Manns Thief and Nicolas Winding Refns Drive, while the sprawling, intricately choreographed action sequences draw inspiration from Hong Kong shoot-em-ups of the ’80s and’ 90s. , mainly John Woos The Killer and Johnnie Tos Running out of time. Perhaps inevitably, thanks to his real-time plot and complicated underground mythology, he looks astonishingly like John Wick.

Cinema favors genres of showy stylistic flourishes, slow motion dollies, split dioptric shots which, when used tastefully, can make the action dazzling, as in Brian De Palma’s films. But Papushados’ flamboyance seems arrogant and blind, like he’s just trying to make every picture look cool. While this may ensure the movie has a long afterlife on Twitter thanks to GIFs and screenshots, it doesn’t make for particularly savvy or sophisticated cinema. Milkshakes with powder

Rated R for graphic violence and inappropriate language. Duration: 1 hour 54 minutes. Watch on Netflix.

