Entertainment
7 Bollywood actresses with the sexiest bodies
Here is a list of 7 stunning Bollywood actresses who have amazing bodies.
Bollywood divas are known to have fit and stunning bodies. Whether it’s red carpet looks or casual daytime events, they flaunt their fit bodies and make us all envy. Here are 7 Bollywood actresses who have gorgeous bodies.
Disha patani
Disha Patani is known to flaunt her sexy body every time she wears a bikini. Her Instagram is filled with her stunning pics, showing off that fit body
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is currently at the top of her game as she is the pride of India on an international scale. The actress has one of the sexiest and most gorgeous bodies in the business.
Deepika padukone
We all remember Deepika Padukone’s stunning red bikini look from Cocktail. Since then, we’ve been in awe of her toned figure, long legs, and perfect posture.
Malaika Arora
How can I forget to mention Malaika Arora? She is passionate about fitness and often encourages her fans to follow the fitness path to look sexy, toned and fit like her.
Alia bhatt
Bhatt, who was initially overweight, worked day and night to achieve a stunning figure. She cut down on junk food and did rigorous exercises to look fit and fabulous.
Katrina kaif
Is there something Katrina can’t rock? Thanks to his fit body. She loves to indulge in workouts and the gym to get toned abs and a warm body.
Anushka sharma
Even after giving birth to her baby girl, Anushka Sharma preserved her body perfectly. She is an avid fitness enthusiast, and we can see it by looking at and worshiping her healthy body.
Sources
2/ https://newsable.asianetnews.com/gallery/entertainment/deepika-padukone-to-priyanka-chopra-7-bollywood-actresses-with-hottest-bodies-syt-qw8b52
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
