Here’s how Samantha Ruth Prabhu “prepared” for her role in Family Man 2





Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a photo from the video. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl) Strong points We can see her dancing in the video

We can also see her singing

The video features Samantha dressed as her character on screen New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was highly regarded for her role in the second season of The family man, finally shared her secret “method” which she used to play her role as a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter. The “method” for Samantha is as easy as a quick session of singing and dancing to her favorite song. No, we’re not kidding and yes, the detail was shared by the actress herself. Samantha Ruth Prabhu released a BTS comeback video of herself on Wednesday, which was shot in her dressing table as she shot for Family man 2. The video features Samantha Ruth Prabhu dressed as her on-screen character Raji. In the video, we can see her singing a song and also dancing to her melody. Sharing the video on Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote: “Between the shots .. #RAJI # thefamilyman2 Raj and DK. For those of you who ask me how I prepared for the role .. Isssa yo method. Yes .. ouissss the voice. ”She also shared that she dedicates the video to all the“ bad singers ”. Samantha wrote: “This one’s for all bad singers … we know we suck but does that stop us … NOOOOOOOOO.” Take a look at the aforementioned Samantha Ruth Prabhu video here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very active on social media and continues to provide her fans with photos and videos of her everyday life. Recently, she dropped a photo of herself that shows her wearing her pajamas. What is the special feature of the image? The photograph. No, we are not talking about Naga Chaitanya, the photo was actually clicked by Samantha’s mother. Look at the picture here: In terms of work, Samantha was last seen in the hugely popular Amazon Prime Video series. Family man 2. The show marked Samantha’s first Hindi project.

