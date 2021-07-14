10 movie remakes with a cameo from an actor who was in the original

The modern Hollywood climate is full of reboots and remakes of popular movies and TV series that aim to introduce fan-favorite characters to a new audience or even capitalize on technological advancements that could allow a better interpretation of the original concept.

Movie remakes almost always remake the main characters of an established movie or series in order to put a famous actor in the role that can sometimes rub the original actors the wrong way, although there are plenty of examples. of original actors who are on board and even return for a cameo role in the remake which we’ll explore further today.

ten The 1953 War of the Worlds star adaptation appeared in the 2005 remake

The iconic novel by HG Wells from 1898 War of the Worlds has been adapted a number of times over the years, although it didn’t hit theaters until the 1953 adaptation starring Gene Barry and Ann Robinson as the scientist responsible for the Martian invasion.

Barry and Robinson returned for an appearance in the Steven Spielberg remake in 2005 War of the Worlds as the grandparents of the young protagonists of the big-budget adaptation, played by Justin Chatwin and Dakota Fanning.

9 Original actors Robert Mitchum and Gregory Peck return for Cape Fear in 1991

Martic Scorcese directed the 1991 remake ofCap Fear, who saw Robert De Niro’s violent rapist, Max Cady, hunt down the lawyer who helped put him on the sidelines, forcing Nick Nolte’s Sam Bowden to protect his family. The original 1962 film starred Robert Mitchum as Cady and Gregory Peck as Bowden, and the two actors appeared in the 1991 remake, but in very different roles.

Mitchum has now taken on the role of a police lieutenant trying to help Bowden while Peck has emerged as the shady defense attorney representing Cady, somewhat reversing their original roles. Martin Balsam also appeared as Police Chief Mark Dutton in the original before later appearing as a judge in the remake.

8 The original Starsky & Hutch stars briefly appeared in the 2004 film adaptation

While the years 2004Starsky & Hutch was technically an adaptation of the hit ’70s TV series, it definitely introduced the characters to a new generation of fans thanks to the comedic duo of Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson as the incumbent cops of Bay City.

Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul respectively played the roles ofStarsky & Hutch in the original TV series, and they reappeared as older versions of themselves who figuratively handed over the reins of their iconic Ford Gran Torino and radio call sign “Zebra Three” to the new cops in the neighborhood.

7 Charlton Heston appeared as a “Damn Dirty Ape” in the 2001 Planet Of The Apes remake

One of Charlton Heston’s most iconic film roles comes from the originalPlanet of the Apesfilm in 1968 that kicked off the hit franchise which received both a remake as well as a modern reboot franchise that further explored the unique premise.

Tim Burton directed the 2001 remake of the original film which starred Charlton Heston as Zaius, the elderly father of Tim Roth’s General Thade. Linda Harrison also starred in the first two films of the original series alongside Heston, and she appeared in a cameo as a Captive Human.

6 Lou Ferrigno appeared in Hulk and the Incredible Hulk to pay tribute to his role on television

Another TV series that has been reinvented on the big screen has beenThe Incredible Hulk, who adapted the popular Marvel Comics character decades before his big screen debut and subsequent role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lou Ferrigno played the role of the titular transformed Hulk in the television series, although he first appeared as a security guard alongside Stan Lee in the 2003s.Pontoonbefore appearing as another security guard in the 2008sThe Incredible Hulk, where he also voiced the transformed version of the character.

5 Dawn of the Dead 2004 brought back original star Ken Foree as a televangelist

Zack Snyder directed the 2004 remake of George A. Romero’s classic horror film in 1978Dawn of the Dead, who saw a group of survivors find refuge in a mall at the start of a zombie apocalypse.

Ken Foree starred as one of the Mall’s first survivors in the 1978 original as well as a number of other films in the horror genre before returning for a cameo appearance as a catastrophic televangelist in Snyder’sDawn of the Dead.

4 21 Jump Street from 2012 perfectly added the undercover cast of the TV series

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill performed in the 2012s21 rue du saut as junior police officers tasked with infiltrating a high school to hunt down a new drug supplier based on the hit TV series from the late ’80s and early’ 90s.

The new stars of the Jump Street program halted another sting operation during the climax of the film which revealed original TV stars Johnny Depp and Peter DeLuise before they were brutally shot in the ensuing shootout .

3 Chris Sarandon faced off against new Jerry Dandridge in the 2011 Fright Night remake

the years 1985Night of dread saw young Charlie teaming up with a famous vampire hunter to take on the new evil menace that settled next door. Chris Sarandon played the role of neighborhood vampire Jerry Dandridge in a horrific binge eating.

While Colin Farrell reprized the role of Jerry Dandridge in 2011Night of dread remake, Sarandon made a cameo appearance as a helpful driver on the road who becomes one of the neighborhood vampire’s bloody victims.

2 Leonard Nimoy appeared as the original Spock in JJ Abram’s Star Trek reboot

Director JJ Abrams rebooted alongStar Trek character franchise in 2009 with an updated and modernized ship and a storyline that uses time travel to move forward in a new direction while maintaining the continuity of the original franchise.

This allowed Leonard Nimoy to return to his original role of Spock alongside the younger version of Zachary Quinto who appeared in the new “Kelvin Timeline”, with a final appearance marking Nimoy’s last film role before his passing. Star Trek Into Darkness.

1 Almost all of the original cast appeared in the 2016 Ghostbusters remake

WhileGhostbusters: the afterlife serves to continue the original storyline of the franchise, 2016ghost hunters director Paul Feig attempted to reboot those series with a new crew that saw almost all of the original film’s main cast appear in indifferent roles.

Bill Murray appeared as the famous occult demystifier Martin Heiss, Dan Ackroyd played the eye-catching cab driver, and Ernie Hudson was revealed as Ghostbuster’s new uncle Patty Tolan. Sigourney Weaver also appeared as the new Ghostbuster’s mentor, Dr. Jillian Holtzmann, with Annie Potts returning as the receptionist in the cameo-intensive remake.

