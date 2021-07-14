Charles blocks Edwards title, Duke of Edinburgh in toxic sibling fight because he’s jealous, report says

Prince Charles, who was famous for resenting Princess Diana, is now said to be annoyed by the increasingly high profile of his brother Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex. This irritation could partly explain his decision not to honor his late father, Prince Philips wishes to give Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

Also part of Charles’ decision to deny Edward the duchy, which Philip promised him, according to the seasoned Daily mail social scribe Richard Kay, is a childhood sibling rivalry that he says dates back to Philips’ preferential treatment for Edward when they were boys. Edward would have benefited from a relaxed and loving father-son relationship with Philip, who would read him stories and help build role models with him as a child, Kay says. Charles was notoriously treated very harshly by his father and said so when telling his life story to his official biographer, Jonathan Dimbleby.

In an attempt to explain the difference in how Philip treated the two boys, Kay quotes a bizarre reasoning from an anonymous palace assistant which is described as saying: [Philips] shoes You were a spouse and then [Charles] arrives and is suddenly the heir. It was probably human nature to transfer your affection to the younger one, who in the scheme of things will inherit nothing. That was why he wished Edward had his title.

Kay’s astonishing, generally well-informed article is not limited to suggesting that the Windsor family’s dysfunction is so extreme that Charles was the object of his own father’s jealousy; he then goes on to suggest that after Edward and Sophie’s important role in the aftermath of Philips’ death, including a series of interviews in which they discussed the challenges of taking charge of his legacy, he there is a Wessex fatigue among some members of the royal family.

the To post quotes a source, described as close to Camilla, as saying: It has been noted that they are often described as indispensable, while another source, described as being in Charles’s circle, tells Kay that the title decision is not a done deal.

Charles’ ruthless decision to deny Edward the Duchy of Edinburgh is very much in line with his vision for a smaller royal family. Kay says the Edinburgh title would be inherited by Edwards’ son, Viscount Severn, upon his death, if it passed to Edward. The implication is that it could create the expectation of royal privileges for the young man, who Kay says was raised to expect a life outside of the royal family.

Charles’ intention to downsize and modernize the monarchy is well known, of course, but this move of the goalposts dates back to a long-standing and explicit public commitment by the Royal Family to make Edward the Duke of Edinburgh. .

When he married Sophie, in 1999, Buckingham Palace said: The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales also agreed that Prince Edward should receive the Duchy of Edinburgh in due course, when the current title now held by Prince Philip ultimately reverts to the Crown.

However this weekend Sunday Times has been informed that the title has in fact passed to Charles, who will not use it. Sunday Times Quoted a source saying bluntly: The Prince is the Duke of Edinburgh as he is, and it’s up to him to decide what happens to the title. It won’t suit Edward.

As the Daily Beast reported in this weekend’s Royalist newsletter, Edward was diplomatically ambiguous when asked after Philips’ death if he would become Duke of Edinburgh, telling the BBC: It was fine in theory, a long time ago when it was kind of a pipe dream of my fathers and of course that will depend on whether or not the Prince of Wales, when he becomes king, if hell will, so wait. and see. So yes, it will be quite a challenge to meet that.

One can only admire Edward’s restraint. It appears to be a bitter reward for Edward and Sophie, who, having been invited to take on more high-profile roles by the palace, they now face punishment from Charles for potentially overshadowing him.