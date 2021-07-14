Loki’s season finale recap: post-credits scene and episode 6 ending explained

Loki’s Temporal Adventure ended Wednesday, with the sixth and final episode of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit . The season finale, titled For All Time, Always, picks up with the Gods of Mischief Loki variants (Tom hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino) after discovering the way to the castle hideout brain behind the Time Variance Authority, and leaves us with a post-credits scene that unlocks a multiverse of Marvel possibilities.

In addition, the former VAT agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) returned to his former workplace, determined to reveal the truth that he and his former colleagues are all Variants that were torn from their old life and had their memories erased. It is not known if TVA judges Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) will help or hinder Mobius in his quest.

Let’s dodge the Variance Authority SPOILER and dive in one last time (or maybe not).

The villain revealed

Upon entering the End Times Citadel, Loki and Sylvie meet the One Who Remains (Jonathan majors), who appears to be a version of the comedic time-leaping villain, Kang the Conqueror. We already knew this guy was supposed to make his MCU debut in the February 2023 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Since he’s never called Kang in this episode, it seems like the Kang has yet to appear. Whoever Remains claims to be the last survivor of a multiversal war that erupted when multiple versions of him made contact after the multiverse was discovered in the 31st century.

He tamed and armed Alioth, using the trans-temporal being to end the war (presumably by engulfing the other timelines). To prevent this from happening again, he created the TVA to manage the sacred timeline.

In the comics, Kang is a 31st century villain who has faced the Avengers on multiple occasions since his debut in the ’60s.

Multiverse restored

Loki and Sylvie argue over the fate of He Who Remains, the latter coming out on top (after a little kissing moment from Variant). She sends Loki back to TVA and kills Whoever Remains, allowing the timeline to branch out like crazy – apparently leaving many versions of Kang to run wild across the multiverse.

Their influence is quickly felt at the TVA, when Loki tries to warn Mobius, better agent of buds (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi mosaku) on the threat. They don’t remember him, and Loki turns to see a statue of Kang wearing his VAT-dominating comic book costume – it looks like the God of Mischief was sent to a different version of the agency’s timeline. , the one Kang openly controls.

This presumably leads directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is due out in March 2022, and is linked to the Final WandaVision, where Wanda heard her lost sons call from a certain plain of reality – her search is expected to continue in the sequel to Doctor Strange.

It also probably opens the door to What if? to be inserted into the barrel. The animated series, which premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 11, explores alternate realities based on events unfolding differently in the MCU. And maybe, just maybe, it’ll bring down the walls between realities to Spider-Man: No Path Home.

Post-credits announcement

A stamp hits Loki’s TVA dossier, revealing that “Loki will return in season 2” – the timeline of Variant’s nonsense and kisses will continue.

MCU chatter

As the Marvel Studios logo appears at the start of the episode, we start to hear lines coming from various points in the MCU timeline and in real life. Here are the clear ones:

“Good way, Tic-Tac. – Sam Wilson in Captain America: Civil War

“This is how you hit.” – Hope Van Dyne in The ant Man

“Wakanda forever!” – T’Challa in Black Panther

“You wouldn’t have heard of me. – Scott Lang in Ant-Man

“Let me put you on hold” – Natasha Romanoff in The Avengers

“Dance, my brother.” – Peter Quill in guardians of the galaxy

“He’s a friend from work. – Thor in Thor: Ragnarok

“I can do this all day. Yeah I know.” – 2012 Steve Rogers to 2023 Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame

“I’ll show you the ferocity.” – Hank Pym in Ant-Man

“Higher, further, faster, baby.” – Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel

“We have a hulk.” – Loki in Avengers: Infinity War

“We’re going to jump on this spaceship and get out of here. Do you want to come?” – Korg in Thor: Ragnarok

“We see time as a one-sided movement.” – the philosopher Alan Watts in real life

“One small step for man” – Neil Armstrong in real life

“How dare they!” – Greta Thunberg in real life

“My dream” – Malala Yousafzai in real life

“We fought for the right to live in peace.” Nelson Mandela in real life

“Glorious goal! “- Classic Loki in episode 5 of Loki

“Motivated by women around the world.” Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in real life

“What is sorrow, otherwise love to persevere? “Vision in WandaVision Episode 8.

“I will get up.” Maya Angelou in real life

“Open your eyes.” Sylvie in Loki episode 5

We also hear the song from 1945 (especially the Harry James Orchestra version, with the voice of Kitty Kallen), on which you may remember Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter dancing in their alternate marital bliss at the end of Avengers: Endgame and Kylie’s first single Minogue in 1987 . Oh look, this is the glorious 80s.

